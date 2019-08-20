All apartments in Tracyton
Find more places like 6001 Caymans Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tracyton, WA
/
6001 Caymans Pl NE
Last updated August 20 2019 at 4:50 PM

6001 Caymans Pl NE

6001 Caymans Pl NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6001 Caymans Pl NE, Tracyton, WA 98311

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ce9a5a60cb ---- Don\'t miss this opportunity to enjoy a brand new townhouse style duplex! In addition to the Olympic Mountain view, this unit features an open floor plan with lots of light, a nicely appointed kitchen, and a 2 car garage. Upstairs has an open bonus room/office area in addition to the 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master suite features a large bedroom, walk-in closet, and private bath. This central location allows easy access to Bremerton and Bangor bases, shopping and CK schools. Sewer included. No smoking. No Pets Tenant screening and credit check required. We do not allow \"reusable screening reports.\" A move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing. Visit our website and view our screening criteria, apply online or to view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com. Click on Rental Search. Attached 2 Car Garage Mountain View New Appliances New Carpets & Flooring New Townhouse Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 Caymans Pl NE have any available units?
6001 Caymans Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tracyton, WA.
What amenities does 6001 Caymans Pl NE have?
Some of 6001 Caymans Pl NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6001 Caymans Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
6001 Caymans Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 Caymans Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 6001 Caymans Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tracyton.
Does 6001 Caymans Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 6001 Caymans Pl NE offers parking.
Does 6001 Caymans Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6001 Caymans Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 Caymans Pl NE have a pool?
No, 6001 Caymans Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 6001 Caymans Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 6001 Caymans Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 Caymans Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6001 Caymans Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6001 Caymans Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6001 Caymans Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WANavy Yard City, WAPort Orchard, WAParkwood, WAPoulsbo, WA
Wauna, WAGig Harbor, WABurien, WAArtondale, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WATukwila, WASeaTac, WAMountlake Terrace, WALake Forest Park, WADes Moines, WAUniversity Place, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College