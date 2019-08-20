6001 Caymans Pl NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ce9a5a60cb ---- Don\'t miss this opportunity to enjoy a brand new townhouse style duplex! In addition to the Olympic Mountain view, this unit features an open floor plan with lots of light, a nicely appointed kitchen, and a 2 car garage. Upstairs has an open bonus room/office area in addition to the 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master suite features a large bedroom, walk-in closet, and private bath. This central location allows easy access to Bremerton and Bangor bases, shopping and CK schools. Sewer included. No smoking. No Pets Tenant screening and credit check required. We do not allow \"reusable screening reports.\" A move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing. Visit our website and view our screening criteria, apply online or to view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com. Click on Rental Search. Attached 2 Car Garage Mountain View New Appliances New Carpets & Flooring New Townhouse Washer/Dryer Hook Ups