Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 AM

74 Apartments for rent in Town and Country, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Town and Country apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Town and Country
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,171
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
Results within 1 mile of Town and Country
1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$750
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy extensive community benefits including 24-hour maintenance, package receiving facility, parking, on-site pool, and playground. Apartments are fitted with walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Only a short ride to the Spokane Corridor freeway.
1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
6107 N Addison St.
6107 North Addison Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Available 08/01/20 Great ground floor apartment - Property Id: 69192 Great ground floor apartment of triplex. Close to shopping and hospital in north Spokane. 2 Bedroom, 1 bath. Large main bedroom in this unit. Gas fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Five Mile Prairie
9422 N. Oak St.
9422 North Oak Street, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Newer Five Mile 3 Bed 2 Bath home with over 1300 Sq. Feet for Rent!! MEAD SCHOOLS - Newer 5 Mile Home for Rent!! MEAD SCHOOL DISTRICT!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with over 1300+ Sq. Feet Finished with Open concept floor plan and 2 car garage.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
8516 N Mayfair
8516 North Mayfair Street, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$745
576 sqft
Unit #18 Cute and cozy main floor unit. Just minutes to shopping and medical.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
Five Mile Prairie
1721 W Cimmaron
1721 W Cimarron Ln, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1900 sqft
Mead School District 5 Mile Area! Split entry with custom touches throughout! Bay windows in the living room and dining area! Master suite with walk-in closet and private bath! The kitchen includes a gas range, microwave, dishwasher, lunch bar!
Results within 5 miles of Town and Country
1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Peaceful Valley
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
7 Units Available
North Indian Trail
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1338 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.
1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
21 Units Available
Cliff Cannon
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$1,050
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1007 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
6 Units Available
Chief Garry Park
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 11:16am
5 Units Available
Blue Point Ph I & II
15011 N Wandermere Rd, Spokane County, WA
Studio
$810
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1107 sqft
Welcome to Blue Point! This community is located on N. Wandermere Rd. in the 99208 area of Spokane. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
3 Units Available
North Indian Trail
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
9 Units Available
Logan
Academy
1216 N Superior St, Spokane, WA
Studio
$850
227 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
363 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
573 sqft
The Academy combines luxury living with an authentic historical culture of timeless love for the City of Spokane. This is reflected throughout the building's construction and dedication to serving our residents' busy lifestyle.
1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
15 Units Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Close to Route 2 and N Spokane Corridor. Community offers landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a pool and a playground. Attractive apartment homes with carpet, a refrigerator, a range and a dishwasher.
1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
1 Unit Available
West Hills
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
103 E Garland Ave
103 East Garland Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 Bed House in Garland District! - Don't miss out on this adorable 2 bed, 1 bath house in the Garland District! This home features hardwood flooring, in-unit A/C, washer/dryer, dish washer, and a 1 car garage! It is situated on a corner lot with a

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northtown
4208 N. Atlantic St.
4208 North Atlantic Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
4208 N. Atlantic St. Available 08/05/20 4208 N. Atlantic - Garland area duplex, 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with 700 sqft. of living space. Laundry facility in locked basement with 1 washer, 1 dryer not coin-op.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Audubon - Downriver
5515 W Northwest Blvd
5515 West Northwest Boulevard, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2940 sqft
5515 W Northwest Blvd Available 08/31/20 $3,500 - Fully Furnished 3 Bd / 2 Ba Mid-Century Home w/ Remarkable View - Built in 1959, this house is a prime example of living in the past.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northtown
4103 North Adams Street
4103 North Adams Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom + 1 Bath unit located in Garland District! Large living area, brand new kitchen and appliances including washer/dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Central
958 E. 9th Ave.
958 East 9th Avenue, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1577 sqft
PERRY DISTRICT BUNGALOW - 4 BED, 2 BATH w/ 2 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 4 bed, 2 bath vintage bungalow on Spokane's beautiful South Hill! Comes with gas forced air heating and a gas fireplace

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Audubon - Downriver
2608 W. Lacrosse
2608 West Lacrosse Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1800 sqft
2608 W. Lacrosse Available 09/01/20 Immaculate Shadle Rancher - Charming Shadle rancher. Beautifully maintained with 2 bedrooms 2 baths and large non-egress bonus room in basement. Enjoy the gas fireplace and covered patio.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mead
3824 E. 1st Ave.
3824 East 1st Street, Mead, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
3824 E. 1st Ave. - This adorable and tastefully updated 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home has 1000sqft. of living space and is situated in the Mead area.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Spokane
5722 N. Assembly St.
5722 North Assembly Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
5722 N. Assembly St. Spokane, WA 99205 - This brand new unit is available for rent for the first time since its top to bottom remodel.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Town and Country, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Town and Country apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

