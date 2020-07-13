Apartment List
WA
/
liberty lake
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:35 AM

38 Apartments for rent in Liberty Lake, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Liberty Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Liberty Lake
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,141
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1223 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
2 Units Available
Liberty Lake
Legacy Villas Phase 1
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1284 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 1 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
2 Units Available
Liberty Lake
Legacy Villas Phase 2
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 2 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lake
20130 E Deschutes Ave
20130 East Deschutes Avenue, Liberty Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3 BED, 2 3/4 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE - LIBERTY LAKE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 & 3/4 bath home in Liberty Lake. This home offers an open floor plan with updated kitchen and appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lake
1311 N Simpson
1311 North Simpson Road, Liberty Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2500 sqft
*Spacious living room with gas fireplace *Sliding doors lead to the large deck *Kitchen appliances include a gas stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator with ice and water, and a dishwasher *Master bedroom includes walk-in closet *Master bath with
Results within 1 mile of Liberty Lake

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenacres
1515 N Hodges Rd
1515 North Hodges Road, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - SPOKANE VALLEY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Spokane Valley. Plenty of outside storage in the 2 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenacres
18920 E. Riverwalk Ln.
18920 East Riverwalk Lane, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1512 sqft
18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. Available 08/21/20 3 BED, 3 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!! SPOKANE VALLEY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 3 bath, two-story home in the desirable Riverwalk development.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lake
23204 East Clarke Street
23204 East Clarke Street, Spokane County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1400 sqft
Liberty Lake Views w/ Beach Access! 1 Bed (plus bonus room), 1 Bath unit in Triplex! This unit boasts spacious, open concept rooms with a HUGE deck for entertaining or just relaxing and taking in the views of the lake.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Greenacres
1917 N Harmony Ln
1917 North Harmony Lane, Spokane Valley, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
1810 sqft
Conveniently located split entry home is just minutes to the Centennial Trail, shopping and I-90.
Results within 5 miles of Liberty Lake
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
14 Units Available
Spokane Valley
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1045 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
5 Units Available
Spokane Valley
The Homestead
15720 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1301 sqft
The Homestead Apartments are located in the heart of the Spokane Valley, just between Downtown Spokane and Coeur d' Alene. Units offer amenities like refrigerators, walk-in closets, fireplaces, laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
Spokane Valley
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,116
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1230 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
2 Units Available
Greenacres
Mirabolante Apartments
16102 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mirabolante Apartments is located at 16102 E. Broadway Ave Spokane Valley, WA and is managed by Rudeen Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
4 Units Available
Greenacres
Brookline Townhomes
1317 N Arcade St, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
Well-appointed homes with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and extra storage. Dogs and cats allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-90 for easy transportation. Run errands at nearby Sullivan Square Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Greenacres
Aspen
15821 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1195 sqft
Just off I-90 in appealing Spokane Valley, Aspen Apartments with their one, two and three bedroom apartment floorplans are exactly what you have been searching for! Close to Spokane Valley Mall and CenterPlace Regional Event Center, Aspen Apartments

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Veradale
1214 N Marcus Rd
1214 N Marcus Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1184 sqft
Fresh paint throughout! Conveniently located split entry duplex puts you near shopping and I-90. 2 units available. Both have the same layout. The 1216 side has upgraded wood lvp flooring throughout and new oven/range and refrigerator.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Greenacres
16108 E. Broadway
16108 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
Downstairs 2 Bedrom Duplex - Such a great location to live in! Easy access to I-90, shopping, and food.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Greenacres
17419 E. 3rd Ave.
17419 East 3rd Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
980 sqft
17419 E. 3rd Ave. Available 04/10/20 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - SPOKANE VALLEY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this recently updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Spokane Valley with plenty of outdoor space, available now.

1 of 17

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd.
18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1942 sqft
Beautiful new construction home.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
731 Silkwood Drive
731 North Silkwood Drive, Post Falls, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1410 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5917217)
Results within 10 miles of Liberty Lake
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
4 Units Available
Spokane Valley
Eagle Rock
12423 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to E Indiana Avenue and Highway 27. Stylish living community with a tennis court, a clubhouse and a basketball court. Homes have a range, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and carpet.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,377
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1230 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Opportunity
Whimsical Pig
13303 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1212 sqft
The pet-friendly apartments at The Whimsical Pig provide the ultimate refuge from a hectic world.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Trentwood
Somerset Meadows
4216 North Mcdonald Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1008 sqft
Somerset Meadows Apartments for rent in Spokane Valley offers pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. Our community also includes assigned covered parking, large storage spaces, a heated swimming pool, and recreational game room.
City Guide for Liberty Lake, WA

Liberty Lake was originally named Lake Grier, but was later re-named after a Frenchman from Canada. Etienne Eduard Laliberte, who came to Liberty Lake in 1871, changed his name to Stephen Liberty prior to becoming the namesake of this Washington city.

Liberty Lake, Washington is a suburb of Spokane. Getting to Spokane takes less than a 20 minute drive with no traffic, so if its proximity to a major city you seek, consider calling Liberty Lake home. Its history dates before the 1800s when it was inhabited by Native Americans, and the population stands at around 7,591. Its 6.14 square miles run along the Idaho border and Interstate 90 cuts right through. The city has doubled in growth since the 2000 census, thanks in part to its top industries: construction, manufacturing, and wholesale trade. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Liberty Lake, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Liberty Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

