38 Apartments for rent in Liberty Lake, WA with parking
1 of 13
1 of 44
1 of 23
1 of 15
1 of 5
1 of 2
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 4
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 26
1 of 4
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 4
1 of 32
1 of 32
1 of 28
1 of 10
Liberty Lake was originally named Lake Grier, but was later re-named after a Frenchman from Canada. Etienne Eduard Laliberte, who came to Liberty Lake in 1871, changed his name to Stephen Liberty prior to becoming the namesake of this Washington city.
Liberty Lake, Washington is a suburb of Spokane. Getting to Spokane takes less than a 20 minute drive with no traffic, so if its proximity to a major city you seek, consider calling Liberty Lake home. Its history dates before the 1800s when it was inhabited by Native Americans, and the population stands at around 7,591. Its 6.14 square miles run along the Idaho border and Interstate 90 cuts right through. The city has doubled in growth since the 2000 census, thanks in part to its top industries: construction, manufacturing, and wholesale trade. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Liberty Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.