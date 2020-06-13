/
town and country
78 Apartments for rent in Town and Country, WA📍
Town and Country
3 Units Available
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1187 sqft
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
$
Nevada - Lidgerwood
15 Units Available
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$965
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Nevada - Lidgerwood
3 Units Available
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$790
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy extensive community benefits including 24-hour maintenance, package receiving facility, parking, on-site pool, and playground. Apartments are fitted with walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Only a short ride to the Spokane Corridor freeway.
Five Mile Prairie
1 Unit Available
7717 N Ash Ln.
7717 North Ash Lane, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2000 sqft
7717 N Ash Ln. Available 07/17/20 Beautiful split level home in 5 mile - Beautiful split level home in 5 mile is wonderful! Quick access to Division, close by shopping & dining. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with 2000 finished square feet.
Country Homes
1 Unit Available
9302 N. Howard St.
9302 North Howard Street, Country Homes, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2184 sqft
9302 N. Howard St.
Nevada - Lidgerwood
1 Unit Available
8516 N Mayfair
8516 North Mayfair Street, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$795
576 sqft
Unit #18 Cute and cozy main floor unit. Just minutes to shopping and medical.
Peaceful Valley
20 Units Available
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
740 sqft
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
Chief Garry Park
5 Units Available
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cliff Cannon
20 Units Available
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$1,050
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1007 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
North Indian Trail
10 Units Available
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Logan
7 Units Available
Academy
1216 N Superior St, Spokane, WA
Studio
$850
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
363 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
573 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Academy combines luxury living with an authentic historical culture of timeless love for the City of Spokane.
$
Nevada - Lidgerwood
35 Units Available
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Close to Route 2 and N Spokane Corridor. Community offers landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a pool and a playground. Attractive apartment homes with carpet, a refrigerator, a range and a dishwasher.
5 Units Available
Blue Point Ph I & II
15011 N Wandermere Rd, Spokane County, WA
Studio
$800
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Blue Point! This community is located on N. Wandermere Rd. in the 99208 area of Spokane. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
West Hills
1 Unit Available
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
North Indian Trail
5 Units Available
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1338 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.
Cliff Cannon
1 Unit Available
712 S Maple St., #3
712 South Maple Street, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed/1 bath on South Hill - Completely remodeled apartment on the south hill, just a few blocks from downtown Spokane. All new cabinets, paint, bathroom and kitchen. All new appliances, including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave.
Northtown
1 Unit Available
4103 North Adams Street
4103 North Adams Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
A Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom + 1 Bath unit located in Garland District! Large living area, brand new kitchen and appliances including washer/dryer.
Mead
1 Unit Available
3524 E 2nd Ct
3524 East 2nd Court, Mead, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1250 sqft
MEAD NORTHSIDE 4 BED 2 BATH MANUFACTURED HOME FOR RENT - Built in 98, this Double Wide Manufactured Home features great open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths with over 1400+ Sq. Feet.
Audubon - Downriver
1 Unit Available
2323 W. Garland Ave.
2323 West Garland Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1536 sqft
2323 W. Garland Ave. Available 07/17/20 Charming turn-key bungalow near Audubon Park - Charming turn-key bungalow near Audubon Park.
Five Mile Prairie
1 Unit Available
8102 N Nathan Ct
8102 North Nathan Court, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,199
2868 sqft
8102 N Nathan Ct Available 06/15/20 Great home for rent in 5 mile Prairie - Stunning Five Mile Prairie home for rent just hit the market in Spokane. This beautiful single-story home features 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms and 2868 Sq Ft of living space.
Cliff Cannon
1 Unit Available
1701 W. 11th Ave.
1701 West 11th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2871 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SOUTH HILL CHARMER!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this Cannon's Addition, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home.
North Indian Trail
1 Unit Available
8814 N. Farmdale St.
8814 North Farmdale Street, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2400 sqft
8814 N. Farmdale St. Available 07/17/20 INDIAN TRAIL, 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in the Indian Trail area.
Five Mile Prairie
1 Unit Available
8313 N. Five Mile Rd.
8313 North Five Mile Road, Spokane County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
948 sqft
8313 N. Five Mile Rd. Available 07/21/20 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH - 5 MILE RD!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this ;newly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the 5 Mile area. This listing is for the home and yard only.
Riverside
1 Unit Available
165 S. Post St. Unit #204
165 South Post Street, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Downtown - Located above Churchill's Restaurant, 1 block from The Steam Plant and Historic Davenport.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Town and Country rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,220.
Some of the colleges located in the Town and Country area include Gonzaga University, Spokane Falls Community College, North Idaho College, Eastern Washington University, and Spokane Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Town and Country from include Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, and Cheney.