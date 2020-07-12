8 Apartments for rent in Cheney, WA with parking
Cheney, Washington, came into being officially in 1883; however, it began with humbler beginnings a decade or more prior. The city is on its fifth title, beginning initially with Section Thirteen, followed by Willow Springs, Depot Springs, Billings and finally Cheney in honor Benjamin, P. Cheney, a director of the Northern Pacific Railroad.
Cheney, Washington, is located east of the Cascade Mountain Range and 17 miles southwest of Spokane -- the largest city in eastern Washington. Spokane offers a marvelous array of big city amenities in a region where small communities thrive. Minutes from the Idaho border, and pinched with the Columbia River and Oregon to the southern side and Canada to the north, Cheney has capitalized on one of the center-most locales in the great Pacific Northwest. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cheney apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.