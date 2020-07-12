Apartment List
8 Apartments for rent in Cheney, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cheney apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Barrington Place Apartments
201 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1088 sqft
Welcome to Barrington Place Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Rock Springs
2701 Al Ogdon Way, Cheney, WA
1 Bedroom
$760
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1194 sqft
Welcome to Rock Springs Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
130 Units Available
Eagle Point Apartments
1090 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
Studio
$855
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1010 sqft
Prime location close to schools. Tenants enjoy parking and a BBQ, gym, hot tub, business center, and pool. Well-appointed apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
1 Unit Available
Boulder Apartments
210 Simpson-Parkway, Cheney, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1150 sqft
Welcome to The Boulder Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 10 miles of Cheney
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
5 Units Available
Salish Flats
304 S. Kalispel Way, Airway Heights, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Salish Flats adds high-quality 1-, 2-. and 3- bedroom apartments to the popular Northern Quest entertainment and lifestyle community.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12019 S. Clear Lake Rd. E.
12019 South Clear Lake Road, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2124 sqft
12019 S. Clear Lake Rd. E. Available 07/31/20 • Open to Applications • - Gorgeous, custom-built 3-story home with 75 Feet of private waterfront on Clear Lake! Have fun skiing, boating, and fishing. Right next to NW Trek Wildlife Park.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1005 N Stanley
1005 Stanley Street, Medical Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2300 sqft
1005 N. Stanley St. Medical Lake, WA - This fantastic 4 level home is located on a quiet street in the heart of Medical Lake.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
828 N Kelsea St.
828 Kelsea St, Medical Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1913 sqft
Spacious split entry home in Medical Lake.
City Guide for Cheney, WA

Cheney, Washington, came into being officially in 1883; however, it began with humbler beginnings a decade or more prior. The city is on its fifth title, beginning initially with Section Thirteen, followed by Willow Springs, Depot Springs, Billings and finally Cheney in honor Benjamin, P. Cheney, a director of the Northern Pacific Railroad.

Cheney, Washington, is located east of the Cascade Mountain Range and 17 miles southwest of Spokane -- the largest city in eastern Washington. Spokane offers a marvelous array of big city amenities in a region where small communities thrive. Minutes from the Idaho border, and pinched with the Columbia River and Oregon to the southern side and Canada to the north, Cheney has capitalized on one of the center-most locales in the great Pacific Northwest. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cheney, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cheney apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

