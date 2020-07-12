Apartment List
51 Apartments for rent in Coeur d'Alene, ID with parking

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
4 Units Available
River View Collection
4034 West Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At River View Collection Apartments, we believe in creating a sense of home and community for all of our residents. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
47 Units Available
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,260
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1221 sqft
Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene.
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
3 Units Available
Garden Park
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,595
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
3 Units Available
Mill River
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,200
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Mill River in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
Riverview Villas
4034 W Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1146 sqft
Enjoy convenience and comfort at River View Collection. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.
Last updated July 2 at 07:48pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1311 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Pines in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7469 Barbie Street
7469 N Barbie St, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1875 sqft
Welcome Home! - You will not want to miss out on this wonderful home in Legacy Place in Coeur d’Alene. This home boasts approximately 1875 square feet of living space, and includes an attached garage, fenced back yard, and fireplace.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waterford
3414 Thorndale Loop
3414 West Thorndale Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1472 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5895522)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2419 W Pocono Ct
2419 West Pocono Court, Coeur d'Alene, ID
5 Bedrooms
$1,925
Must See! - Sunshine Meadows Neighborhood. 5 bed/3 bath Split Level home approx. 2000 sq ft. This home has a open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and an abundance of windows throughout for natural light.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
319 N 19th St
319 North 19th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1100 sqft
319 N 19th St Available 08/07/20 Recently Remodel 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex with Garage & Fenced Backyard - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy life near downtown Coeur

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3552 N 15th St
3552 North 15th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
960 sqft
CANFIELD COURT CONDO (P#126) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** No Pets Allowed (RLNE3652969)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
745 N 2nd Street
745 North 2nd Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
745 N 2nd Street - Benson House Available 08/14/20 THE BENSON HOUSE - This property is available for long term rental from October through May (Off season rental only) LOCATION IS EVERYTHING! This charming two story completely restored centenial

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1950 W Bellerive Lane #203
1950 Bellerive Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1277 sqft
1950 W Bellerive Lane - #203 Available 08/27/20 BELLERIVE CONDO (VH#24) - Bellerive is Coeur d’Alene’s most desirable new waterfront community.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Garden Park
224 S 14th St.
224 South 14th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Remodeled Sanders Beach Home - Custom remodeled home located in the highly desired Sanders Beach neighborhood - walking distance to the lake.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
405 W Emma Ave
405 West Emma Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
405 W Emma Ave Available 07/20/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON EMMA (APP#94) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** (RLNE4937355)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1197 E Skyline Dr
1197 East Skyline Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2225 sqft
Amazing Cherry Hill Home in Coeur d'Alene! - Looking for country charm right out of town? The stunning lower-level of this custom home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,225 feet of living space with amazing views of the huge lawn and

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1409 14th St
1409 North 14th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1208 sqft
1409 14th St Available 08/10/20 Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex Unit w/Garage in Coeur d'Alene - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This spacious two bedrooms two bath duplex home in Coeur d'Alene is awaiting your arrival! Close to parks,

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Mill River
4467 W Greenchain Lp #9
4467 West Greenchain Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1288 sqft
GREENCHAIN LOOP CONDO (APP#133) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE ARE NOT SHOWING OCCUPIED UNITS

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Coeur D Alene Place
2138 W Rousseau Dr.
2138 West Rousseau Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1244 sqft
2138 W Rousseau Dr.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waterford
4470 W Princetown Ln
4470 West Princetown Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
4470 W Princetown Ln Available 08/17/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN THE LANDINGS (APP#107) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** No Cats Allowed (RLNE3688598)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riverstone
2051 N. Main St. #207
2051 North Main Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1205 sqft
2051 N. Main St.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6310 N Centennial Dr
6310 North Centennial Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1495 sqft
6310 N Centennial Dr Available 08/05/20 Great 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in a Fantastic Neighborhood! - Welcome home! If you are looking for a great home in West Coeur d' Alene and close to everything, you’ve found it! Enjoy lovely walks or bike rides on

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Garden Park
914 E Garden Ave
914 East Garden Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1502 sqft
914 E Garden Ave Available 08/06/20 Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Craftsman Home in CDA Garden District! - Enjoy life in the heart of downtown Coeur d’Alene in this updated three bedroom two bathroom classic Craftsman home! Featuring a large covered

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1479 E Peggy Lp
1479 East Peggy Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1088 sqft
Freshly Remodeled Two Bed Two Bath Duplex in CDA! - This home is centrally located in Coeur d'Alene off of Peggy Loop.
City Guide for Coeur d'Alene, ID

Ready for a rental in the middle of the woods? Well, then you've found the right city. With miles of National Forest, and plenty of nearby lakes, Coeur d'Alene is a hometown of great, great outdoors and a hot homegrown culture to boot. Whether you're looking for an inexpensive apartment, a luxury condo, a duplex or a rental home, this city's got what you need. So, strap on your hiking boots and get ready to live the life of a real North Idaho hometown.

Coeur d'Alene is located in between the Washington border, Lake Hayden, Coeur d'Alene National Forest and Coeur d'Alene Lake, which makes for an amazing home to any outdoors-loving hiker, biker, boarder, fisher, or hunter. There are tons of amazing campsites around the area, which just might be the best option for a tough nature-savvy newbie to consider while finding a more permanent residence. For the more luxury-driven renter, there are also a few resort-style condos and motels that offer weekly and monthly rentals that you could live in while finding your next apartment. In fact, Coeur d'Alene is turning into a very popular tourist destination, with a few nearby ski resorts, mountain resorts, as well as the Coeur d'Alene Resort Golf Course, considered the one of the best in the nation (watch out for that 14th hole though, the world's only moveable floating green). Now, let's get into the nitty gritty details of apartment life in Coeur d'Alene.

Types and prices of rentals vary greatly around here. From $250 housing, to affordable $500 apartments and duplexes, to $2,500 luxury homes and condos by the golf course, this city is truly a mixed bag of rentals. The availability of 1BR's is somewhat limited here, however 2BR and 3BR apartments are often available for similar prices. There are some very affordable duplexes and house rentals as well. Or, you could fork out the big bucks for some super-nice rental homes, often with a spacious layout, hardwood floors, a fireplace, and a huge, gourmet kitchen. Ah, the life of luxury. There are also some pretty pricey condos near the lake, which are available from $1,500 to $2,500.

Like prices, amenities vary greatly in Coeur d'Alene as well. At the lower price point, you can expect the usual perks, such as a few outside BBQ pits and picnic areas, pools, parking, and washing facilities. Inside the units, there are often fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups, along with all the normal kitchen appliances. There are also a few apartments with units that come with a washer and dryer. For those who value privacy over amenities, there are plenty of duplexes and nice, family-oriented mobile home parks where the life of the great outdoors is the greatest amenity. On the more luxurious end of the spectrum, you can pay top dollar for an endless list of luxury amenities, such as resort-style pools, hot tubs, botanical common areas, attached garages, business centers and cyber cafes, fitness centers, and even 24 hour maintenance. There are condos located over shopping centers, and condos with freaking amazing mountain views, all for a fairly high price.

Coeur d'Alene is a very pet friendly place to live. You will run into the occasional condo or duplex that doesn't allow pets, but most places are game. There are even places that allow larger breeds and multiple pets. So, bring your dog along, because with all of this green, open space and nearby by lakes, they are going to be living the high life.

That's the gist of it, now it's time to live the life of a Coeur d'Alene-inian, first step... learn how to pronounce it. Good luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Coeur d'Alene, ID

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Coeur d'Alene apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

