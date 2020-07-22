Apartment List
/
ID
/
moscow
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Moscow, ID with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Moscow apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1108 South Main Street
1108 South Main Street, Moscow, ID
1 Bedroom
$525
1152 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Private room in beautiful, friendly shared housing. Come join a crew of four in a brand new living space for students and young professionals. Each member has a private bedroom, closet space, large windows, and private bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1220 East F Street
1220 E F St, Moscow, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
This 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, with a 1 car attached garage is a must see! It has an open floor plan, a bonus 10 x 10 mud room, it has ton of built in shelves. The beautiful landscape is maintained by the Landlord.

1 of 13

Last updated April 28 at 08:49 AM
1 Unit Available
1310 West A St. #104
1310 West a Street, Moscow, ID
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
1310 West A St. #104 Available 06/10/20 Ground Floor 3 bedroom condo with W/S/G included - Ground floor 3 bedroom unit with w/s/g included. Master Suite with large walk in closet. Washer and Dryer in unit. No Pets & No Smoking.
Results within 10 miles of Moscow

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2520 NW Parr Drive
2520 Northwest Parr Drive, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath on Military Hill! - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms home. The basement is occupied by the owner. They will use the side gate to gain entry to the basement & have access to the garage for their personal use.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
563 SE Shoemaker Place
563 Shoemaker Pl, Pullman, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1333 sqft
563 SE Shoemaker Place Available 08/31/20 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home on Pioneer Hill! - This is a 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1645 NE Merman Dr B302
1645 Northeast Merman Drive, Pullman, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1050 sqft
1645 NE Merman Dr B302 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on College Hill! - This is a lease takeover! Available March 1.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
330 Dillon Unit B
330 NW Dillon St, Pullman, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
330 Dillon Unit B - Unit B Available 08/01/20 3 Bd/2 Ba duplex on Military Hill! - Dishwasher, washer and dryer, one car garage. Pet Friendly & fenced back yard. Pet rent is $50/mo per pet and pet deposit is $150/ per pet. (RLNE2250519)

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
546 SE Jackson
546 Southeast Jackson Street, Pullman, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1816 sqft
4 Bd/3 Ba Townhouse on Pioneer Hill! - Beautiful upscale townhome with stained wood doors and trim in craftsman style.  All stainless steel kit appliances included as well as washer & dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Moscow, ID

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Moscow apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Moscow 3 Bedroom Apartments
Moscow Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pullman, WA
West Clarkston-Highland, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington State University