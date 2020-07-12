Apartment List
/
WA
/
pullman
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Pullman, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pullman apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
11 Units Available
Residence at Whispering Hills West
635 Northwest Golden Hills Drive, Pullman, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1228 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Whispering Hills West in Pullman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
8 Units Available
Residence at Whispering Hills
635 SW Golden Hills Dr, Pullman, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1228 sqft
Live Beautifully at Whispering Hills.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1645 NE Merman Dr B302
1645 Northeast Merman Drive, Pullman, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1050 sqft
1645 NE Merman Dr B302 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on College Hill! - This is a lease takeover! Available March 1.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
330 Dillon Unit B
330 NW Dillon St, Pullman, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
330 Dillon Unit B - Unit B Available 08/01/20 3 Bd/2 Ba duplex on Military Hill! - Dishwasher, washer and dryer, one car garage. Pet Friendly & fenced back yard. Pet rent is $50/mo per pet and pet deposit is $150/ per pet. (RLNE2250519)

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
546 SE Jackson
546 Southeast Jackson Street, Pullman, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1816 sqft
4 Bd/3 Ba Townhouse on Pioneer Hill! - Beautiful upscale townhome with stained wood doors and trim in craftsman style.  All stainless steel kit appliances included as well as washer & dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1220 NW State Street #46
1220 Northwest State Street, Pullman, WA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1000 sqft
1220 NW State Street #46 Available 07/29/20 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo located by Military Hill! - This is a great condo with easy access--carport conveniently located in front of the walkway to the building.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2520 NW Parr Drive
2520 Northwest Parr Drive, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath on Military Hill! - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms home. The basement is occupied by the owner. They will use the side gate to gain entry to the basement & have access to the garage for their personal use.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2355 Northwest Ridgeline Drive - 1
2355 Northwest Ridge Line Drive, Pullman, WA
4 Bedrooms
$400
2023 sqft
Great for students and roommates! 5 bedrooms available for rent $400 - $550 (varying sizes), 3 baths, spacious community kitchen, living and dining rooms. Close to WSU and bus lines.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1525 NW Arcadia
1525 Northwest Arcadia Drive, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1916 sqft
1525 NW Arcadia Available 08/01/20 3 Bd/1 Ba on Military Hill! - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home is located close to WSU Campus, SEL and High School. Great floor plan, location and yard. (RLNE5742121)

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
558 SE Shoemaker Place
558 Shoemaker Pl, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1567 sqft
558 SE Shoemaker Place Available 07/29/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Townhouse on Pioneer Hill! - This is a two story 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse located on Pioneer Hill.  It has a 2 car detached garage.  Great location.  Located behind Safeway & Wal-Mart.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
224 NW Clay Ct
224 Northwest Clay Court, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1475 sqft
224 NW Clay Ct Available 08/01/20 3 Bd/1.5 bath townhouse on Military Hill! - This is a nice, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome that’s located close to SEL and WSU. Included are a dishwasher, fireplace, and deck within the fenced yard.
Results within 10 miles of Pullman

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
519 South Almon Street - A
519 S Almon St, Moscow, ID
1 Bedroom
$575
445 sqft
519 S Almon Street Apartments are located just 175 yards from the University of Idaho campus and less than 1 block from 6th Street.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1108 South Main Street
1108 South Main Street, Moscow, ID
1 Bedroom
$525
1525 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Private room in beautiful, friendly shared housing. Come join a crew of four in a brand new living space for students and young professionals. Each member has a private bedroom, closet space, large windows, and private bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
1310 West A St. #104
1310 West a Street, Moscow, ID
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
1310 West A St. #104 Available 06/10/20 Ground Floor 3 bedroom condo with W/S/G included - Ground floor 3 bedroom unit with w/s/g included. Master Suite with large walk in closet. Washer and Dryer in unit. No Pets & No Smoking.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1220 East F Street
1220 E F St, Moscow, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
This 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, with a 1 car attached garage is a must see! It has an open floor plan, a bonus 10 x 10 mud room, it has ton of built in shelves. The beautiful landscape is maintained by the Landlord.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
214 North Main Street - C
214 N Main St, Moscow, ID
Studio
$900
900 sqft
Commercial Space For Rent Located at 214 N Main, front lower corner of the building. The unit features it's own bathroom and "kitchenette/counter" area. Previously used as a pre-school. Private parking lot. LVP flooring. % of WSG
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pullman, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pullman apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Pullman 3 BedroomsPullman Apartments with Balcony
Pullman Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moscow, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington State University