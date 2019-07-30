Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities extra storage microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

9205 62nd Ave E Available 09/01/19 9205 62nd Ave E Puyallup, WA Luxury 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath Spacious Yard Puyallup - Welcome home to this beautiful luxury home. Located minutes to Hwy 512, downtown, shopping and less than 15 minutes to Bases.

Featuring Stainless Steel appliances, including gas cook-top and built in microwave. Tankless Hot Water Tank and new furnace.

The large fenced yard has been immaculately landscaped and additional fenced off RV parking on side of home. Great deck for entertaining and extra storage in large shed in backyard.

App fee $35 per adult and ready to move in September 1st. Need 24 hours notice to show.

Text or call M-F 9-5 or S-S 10-3. Email anytime.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4201625)