Summit, WA
9205 62nd Ave E
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

9205 62nd Ave E

9205 62nd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

9205 62nd Avenue East, Summit, WA 98371
Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
9205 62nd Ave E Available 09/01/19 9205 62nd Ave E Puyallup, WA Luxury 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath Spacious Yard Puyallup - Welcome home to this beautiful luxury home. Located minutes to Hwy 512, downtown, shopping and less than 15 minutes to Bases.
Featuring Stainless Steel appliances, including gas cook-top and built in microwave. Tankless Hot Water Tank and new furnace.
The large fenced yard has been immaculately landscaped and additional fenced off RV parking on side of home. Great deck for entertaining and extra storage in large shed in backyard.
App fee $35 per adult and ready to move in September 1st. Need 24 hours notice to show.
Text or call M-F 9-5 or S-S 10-3. Email anytime.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4201625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9205 62nd Ave E have any available units?
9205 62nd Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summit, WA.
What amenities does 9205 62nd Ave E have?
Some of 9205 62nd Ave E's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9205 62nd Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
9205 62nd Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9205 62nd Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 9205 62nd Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 9205 62nd Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 9205 62nd Ave E offers parking.
Does 9205 62nd Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9205 62nd Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9205 62nd Ave E have a pool?
No, 9205 62nd Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 9205 62nd Ave E have accessible units?
No, 9205 62nd Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 9205 62nd Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 9205 62nd Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9205 62nd Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 9205 62nd Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
