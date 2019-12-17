All apartments in Summit
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

8407 59th Ave ct e

8407 59th Avenue Court East · No Longer Available
Location

8407 59th Avenue Court East, Summit, WA 98371
Summit

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
alarm system
some paid utils
Available 01/01/20 Quiet Duplex for rent - Property Id: 186389

2BR / 2Ba 1500ft2 available jan 1, 2020

duplex
w/d hookups
attached garage

Helping my grandma rent the other half of her Duplex available Jan 1. 500 Deposit. It's in a very quiet adult cul-de-sac. 1500 square feet. Open concept kitchen and living room. 2 bedrooms with walk in closets, one with a master bath. Lots of closet space and storage. Super clean . 2 car garage. Alarm System. Water included. NO PETS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186389
Property Id 186389

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5367639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8407 59th Ave ct e have any available units?
8407 59th Ave ct e doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summit, WA.
What amenities does 8407 59th Ave ct e have?
Some of 8407 59th Ave ct e's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8407 59th Ave ct e currently offering any rent specials?
8407 59th Ave ct e is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8407 59th Ave ct e pet-friendly?
No, 8407 59th Ave ct e is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summit.
Does 8407 59th Ave ct e offer parking?
Yes, 8407 59th Ave ct e offers parking.
Does 8407 59th Ave ct e have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8407 59th Ave ct e does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8407 59th Ave ct e have a pool?
No, 8407 59th Ave ct e does not have a pool.
Does 8407 59th Ave ct e have accessible units?
No, 8407 59th Ave ct e does not have accessible units.
Does 8407 59th Ave ct e have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8407 59th Ave ct e has units with dishwashers.
Does 8407 59th Ave ct e have units with air conditioning?
No, 8407 59th Ave ct e does not have units with air conditioning.

