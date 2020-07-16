All apartments in Spokane
7007 N Skyline Apt
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

7007 N Skyline Apt

7007 North Skyline Drive · (509) 467-2202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7007 North Skyline Drive, Spokane, WA 99208
Balboa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 7007 N Skyline Apt · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
Spacious Downstairs Unit! - This cute unit is furnished, and has an open layout offering 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Great backyard close to walking trails.

Owner pays for WSG, electric, and heat as well as yard care. No pets at this location. This is a non-smoking property.

This property is planned to be available 7/15/2020, date is subject to change. Month to month lease to start

*All information is reliable but not guaranteed.

Screening: http://www.wrents.com/prospects

Applications: https://wrents.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=894cd9ce-a8d2-4f40-adc0-24c7b99fa6da&source=Website

Please call or text Becca at WPM 509-467-2205 or email at wpmsouthmgr@windermere.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5177938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7007 N Skyline Apt have any available units?
7007 N Skyline Apt has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
Is 7007 N Skyline Apt currently offering any rent specials?
7007 N Skyline Apt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7007 N Skyline Apt pet-friendly?
No, 7007 N Skyline Apt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 7007 N Skyline Apt offer parking?
No, 7007 N Skyline Apt does not offer parking.
Does 7007 N Skyline Apt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7007 N Skyline Apt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7007 N Skyline Apt have a pool?
No, 7007 N Skyline Apt does not have a pool.
Does 7007 N Skyline Apt have accessible units?
No, 7007 N Skyline Apt does not have accessible units.
Does 7007 N Skyline Apt have units with dishwashers?
No, 7007 N Skyline Apt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7007 N Skyline Apt have units with air conditioning?
No, 7007 N Skyline Apt does not have units with air conditioning.
