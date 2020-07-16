7007 N Skyline Apt

Amenities

fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities

Spacious Downstairs Unit! - This cute unit is furnished, and has an open layout offering 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Great backyard close to walking trails.



Owner pays for WSG, electric, and heat as well as yard care. No pets at this location. This is a non-smoking property.



This property is planned to be available 7/15/2020, date is subject to change. Month to month lease to start



*All information is reliable but not guaranteed.



Screening: http://www.wrents.com/prospects



Applications: https://wrents.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=894cd9ce-a8d2-4f40-adc0-24c7b99fa6da&source=Website



Please call or text Becca at WPM 509-467-2205 or email at wpmsouthmgr@windermere.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5177938)