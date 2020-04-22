All apartments in Spokane
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:47 PM

3522 North Cedar Street

3522 North Cedar Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1345375
Location

3522 North Cedar Street, Spokane, WA 99205
Northtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Meticulously renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in LOWER LEVEL of duplex is available immediately in the desirable Garland District! Everything is brand new, paint, floors, windows, appliances, counter tops, cabinets, & the bathroom, literally everything! Be the first to rent this unit, there is a washer/dryer hook up, pantry, and one bedroom has separate & private entrance. 2 car attached tandem garage with opener and additional off street parking. The water, sewer, garbage is paid. No pets. 6 month lease, then 12 month renewal option available.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 North Cedar Street have any available units?
3522 North Cedar Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
Is 3522 North Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
3522 North Cedar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 North Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 3522 North Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 3522 North Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 3522 North Cedar Street does offer parking.
Does 3522 North Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3522 North Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 North Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 3522 North Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 3522 North Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 3522 North Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 North Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3522 North Cedar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3522 North Cedar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3522 North Cedar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
