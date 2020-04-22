3522 North Cedar Street

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated

Meticulously renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in LOWER LEVEL of duplex is available immediately in the desirable Garland District! Everything is brand new, paint, floors, windows, appliances, counter tops, cabinets, & the bathroom, literally everything! Be the first to rent this unit, there is a washer/dryer hook up, pantry, and one bedroom has separate & private entrance. 2 car attached tandem garage with opener and additional off street parking. The water, sewer, garbage is paid. No pets. 6 month lease, then 12 month renewal option available.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.