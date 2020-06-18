All apartments in Spokane
2704 W Garland Ave.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

2704 W Garland Ave

2704 West Garland Avenue · (509) 869-3721
Location

2704 West Garland Avenue, Spokane, WA 99205
Audubon - Downriver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2704 W Garland Ave · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bd/1bt. Vintage Bungalow with Fireplace - This cozy home has been updated yet left with many loved features that make up a vintage bungalow.
Floor plan features a spacious living room with a wood burning fireplace and two bedrooms on the main level. Attic has another bedroom/office (no door as you walk up the stairs but the design leaves privacy) with LOTS of built ins.
Kitchen has brand new appliances and has been tastefully left white to show keep with the style of the home. A side door is located just off the kitchen making bringing in groceries a breeze.
Full basement provides LOTS of storage or a place for a playroom/man cave/bonus area or wherever else you want to use it.
Detached one car garage and a large driveway provide plenty of off street parking.
Located just blocks from Finch Elementary and Audubon Park.

(RLNE4464937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2704 W Garland Ave have any available units?
2704 W Garland Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
Is 2704 W Garland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2704 W Garland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 W Garland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2704 W Garland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 2704 W Garland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2704 W Garland Ave does offer parking.
Does 2704 W Garland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 W Garland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 W Garland Ave have a pool?
No, 2704 W Garland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2704 W Garland Ave have accessible units?
No, 2704 W Garland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 W Garland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 W Garland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2704 W Garland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2704 W Garland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

