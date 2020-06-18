2704 W Garland Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 bd/1bt. Vintage Bungalow with Fireplace - This cozy home has been updated yet left with many loved features that make up a vintage bungalow.

Floor plan features a spacious living room with a wood burning fireplace and two bedrooms on the main level. Attic has another bedroom/office (no door as you walk up the stairs but the design leaves privacy) with LOTS of built ins.

Kitchen has brand new appliances and has been tastefully left white to show keep with the style of the home. A side door is located just off the kitchen making bringing in groceries a breeze.

Full basement provides LOTS of storage or a place for a playroom/man cave/bonus area or wherever else you want to use it.

Detached one car garage and a large driveway provide plenty of off street parking.

Located just blocks from Finch Elementary and Audubon Park.



