2207 S Manito Blvd

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1 Bedroom Manito Apartment - This 1 bedroom apartment is on the lower level with its own private entrance, as well as garage access for 1 car. The unit features a beautifully updated kitchen with open concept to the living room, a full size bathroom, and in-unit laundry. The property is located on Manito Park. Come see everything this unit and its surrounding has to offer!

*Tenant Splits Utilities



Contact 509-413-1956 to set up a showing.

Take a look at our website, 4degrees.com/rent to view other available units.



