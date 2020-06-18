All apartments in Spokane
2207 S Manito Blvd

2207 South Manito Boulevard · (509) 413-1956 ext. 1
Location

2207 South Manito Boulevard, Spokane, WA 99203
Manito

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2207 S Manito Blvd · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1 Bedroom Manito Apartment - This 1 bedroom apartment is on the lower level with its own private entrance, as well as garage access for 1 car. The unit features a beautifully updated kitchen with open concept to the living room, a full size bathroom, and in-unit laundry. The property is located on Manito Park. Come see everything this unit and its surrounding has to offer!
*Tenant Splits Utilities

Contact 509-413-1956 to set up a showing.
Take a look at our website, 4degrees.com/rent to view other available units.

DO NOT DISTURB:
Solicitation is not allowed at the leasehold premises. Please respect the rights of others and direct all questions to management. 4 Degrees is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider. BEFORE YOU APPLY - Please consider the following before submitting and paying for a rental application: Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must submit an application. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening.
THE FOLLOWING MAY RESULT IN DENIAL OF YOUR APPLICATION AND/OR OTHER ADVERSE ACTION: credit score below 500, recent bankruptcy, unlawful detainer action (eviction) on your record, poor rental history, a criminal record with a felony or a criminal record with any drug or violence-related offenses. Subject to application of state and federal law.
By submitting an application for any unit managed by 4 Degrees, you agree and verify that you have read and understood our Rental Criteria.
All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.

(RLNE5662231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 S Manito Blvd have any available units?
2207 S Manito Blvd has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
Is 2207 S Manito Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2207 S Manito Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 S Manito Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 S Manito Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2207 S Manito Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2207 S Manito Blvd does offer parking.
Does 2207 S Manito Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 S Manito Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 S Manito Blvd have a pool?
No, 2207 S Manito Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2207 S Manito Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2207 S Manito Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 S Manito Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 S Manito Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2207 S Manito Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2207 S Manito Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
