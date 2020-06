Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

2109 E. Rockwood Blvd Available 07/13/20 Home in Gated Community! - One level living in a gated community on Rockwood Blvd. Tastefully updated home features spacious master complete with double closets, french doors to deck & skylight. Large enclosed sunroom is ready for your plants. Community features open green space maintained by HOA. Close to shopping & bus route. Property is in a gated community & requires an appointment to view.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5851953)