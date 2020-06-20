All apartments in Spokane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

1513 S Grand Blvd A

1513 South Grand Boulevard · (303) 746-7843
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1513 South Grand Boulevard, Spokane, WA 99203
Rockwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1475 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Grand Property - Property Id: 280613

South Hill traditional craftsman turned three units near thriving business district and well-known Manito Park, boasts 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and 3/4 bath, new kitchen, new paint, updated light fixtures, electrical and plumbing. Built in 1920 with original built ins and eat in kitchen with attached formal dining room. Off street parking in the front and rear of property. Easy access to downtown Spokane and hospitals.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280613
Property Id 280613

(RLNE5781908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 S Grand Blvd A have any available units?
1513 S Grand Blvd A has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 S Grand Blvd A have?
Some of 1513 S Grand Blvd A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 S Grand Blvd A currently offering any rent specials?
1513 S Grand Blvd A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 S Grand Blvd A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 S Grand Blvd A is pet friendly.
Does 1513 S Grand Blvd A offer parking?
Yes, 1513 S Grand Blvd A does offer parking.
Does 1513 S Grand Blvd A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 S Grand Blvd A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 S Grand Blvd A have a pool?
No, 1513 S Grand Blvd A does not have a pool.
Does 1513 S Grand Blvd A have accessible units?
No, 1513 S Grand Blvd A does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 S Grand Blvd A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 S Grand Blvd A has units with dishwashers.
