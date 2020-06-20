1513 S Grand Blvd A

Amenities
Grand Property - Property Id: 280613
South Hill traditional craftsman turned three units near thriving business district and well-known Manito Park, boasts 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and 3/4 bath, new kitchen, new paint, updated light fixtures, electrical and plumbing. Built in 1920 with original built ins and eat in kitchen with attached formal dining room. Off street parking in the front and rear of property. Easy access to downtown Spokane and hospitals.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280613
Property Id 280613
(RLNE5781908)