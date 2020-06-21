All apartments in Spokane Valley
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

713 N Jakeman Ln

713 N Jakeman Ln · (253) 733-1317
Location

713 N Jakeman Ln, Spokane Valley, WA 99037
Greenacres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, spacious newer townhouse on a quiet street with all new homes around. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this well-appointed home features comfortable living with:

- Open floor plan on the main floor with high ceilings.

- Kitchen with an island, upgraded cabinets and lots of storage.

- Upgraded finishes and fixtures throughout, Tuscan-style tile in the kitchen/dining room area and all bathrooms.

- A large master suite with a full bath and a spacious walk-in closet.

- Enclosed patio and a private, large back yard.

- Comfortable gas fireplace, forced heat and central AC.

- Two car garage with extra storage and additional parking outside.

- Great Spokane Valley location, just minutes from I-90, shopping and Centennial Trail, but very quiet and private.

- Additional charge with rent for water/sewer

- NO PETS & SMOKING.

*All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 N Jakeman Ln have any available units?
713 N Jakeman Ln has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 713 N Jakeman Ln have?
Some of 713 N Jakeman Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 N Jakeman Ln currently offering any rent specials?
713 N Jakeman Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 N Jakeman Ln pet-friendly?
No, 713 N Jakeman Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane Valley.
Does 713 N Jakeman Ln offer parking?
Yes, 713 N Jakeman Ln does offer parking.
Does 713 N Jakeman Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 N Jakeman Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 N Jakeman Ln have a pool?
No, 713 N Jakeman Ln does not have a pool.
Does 713 N Jakeman Ln have accessible units?
No, 713 N Jakeman Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 713 N Jakeman Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 N Jakeman Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 N Jakeman Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 713 N Jakeman Ln has units with air conditioning.
