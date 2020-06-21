713 N Jakeman Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, spacious newer townhouse on a quiet street with all new homes around. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this well-appointed home features comfortable living with:



- Open floor plan on the main floor with high ceilings.



- Kitchen with an island, upgraded cabinets and lots of storage.



- Upgraded finishes and fixtures throughout, Tuscan-style tile in the kitchen/dining room area and all bathrooms.



- A large master suite with a full bath and a spacious walk-in closet.



- Enclosed patio and a private, large back yard.



- Comfortable gas fireplace, forced heat and central AC.



- Two car garage with extra storage and additional parking outside.



- Great Spokane Valley location, just minutes from I-90, shopping and Centennial Trail, but very quiet and private.



- Additional charge with rent for water/sewer



- NO PETS & SMOKING.



*All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.



*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports