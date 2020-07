Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Conveniently located split entry home is just minutes to the Centennial Trail, shopping and I-90.



*Living room with gas fireplace and bay window

*Kitchen appliances include oven/range, side-by-side refrigerator and dishwasher

*Dining area with sliders out to the fenced backyard

*Three bedrooms and one bathroom on the upper level

*Two bedrooms (no closet) on the lower level and an additional bathroom

*Laundry room with washer and dryer

*Gas heat and central air

*2 car garage with opener

*Upon completion of pet screening small dog negotiable with additional deposit/fees

*NO SMOKING