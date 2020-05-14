All apartments in Spanaway
Find more places like 17919 17th Ave Ct E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spanaway, WA
/
17919 17th Ave Ct E
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

17919 17th Ave Ct E

17919 17th Avenue Court East · (253) 537-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spanaway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

17919 17th Avenue Court East, Spanaway, WA 98387
Spanaway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17919 17th Ave Ct E · Avail. Jun 20

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
17919 17th Ave Ct E Available 06/20/20 Pending Application - Gorgeous 3 bd, 2.5 ba, 2 car Garage with approx. 2,080 SQ FT located in a gated family-friendly neighborhood with a community park, basketball court, and minutes from JBLM! This gorgeous home offers a beautifully updated kitchen w/ stainless-steel appliances, nice size island, hardwood laminate flooring, large dining area, newer carpet throughout, elegant great-room coffered ceiling, large master bedroom & 5 piece master bathroom suite, upgraded Samsung washer & dryer set located in a large laundry room, and a fully fenced backyard w/beautiful new brick patio. This home is equipped with a sprinkler system in the front & backyard.

Rent: $1,995.00
Security Deposit: $1,950.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. All pets are subject to approval. Please email Angel the age, breed, and weight of each pet angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5762145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17919 17th Ave Ct E have any available units?
17919 17th Ave Ct E has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spanaway, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spanaway Rent Report.
What amenities does 17919 17th Ave Ct E have?
Some of 17919 17th Ave Ct E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17919 17th Ave Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
17919 17th Ave Ct E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17919 17th Ave Ct E pet-friendly?
Yes, 17919 17th Ave Ct E is pet friendly.
Does 17919 17th Ave Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 17919 17th Ave Ct E does offer parking.
Does 17919 17th Ave Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17919 17th Ave Ct E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17919 17th Ave Ct E have a pool?
No, 17919 17th Ave Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 17919 17th Ave Ct E have accessible units?
No, 17919 17th Ave Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 17919 17th Ave Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 17919 17th Ave Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 17919 17th Ave Ct E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Spanaway 3 BedroomsSpanaway Apartments with Balcony
Spanaway Apartments with GarageSpanaway Apartments with Parking
Spanaway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity