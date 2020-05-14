Amenities

17919 17th Ave Ct E Available 06/20/20 Pending Application - Gorgeous 3 bd, 2.5 ba, 2 car Garage with approx. 2,080 SQ FT located in a gated family-friendly neighborhood with a community park, basketball court, and minutes from JBLM! This gorgeous home offers a beautifully updated kitchen w/ stainless-steel appliances, nice size island, hardwood laminate flooring, large dining area, newer carpet throughout, elegant great-room coffered ceiling, large master bedroom & 5 piece master bathroom suite, upgraded Samsung washer & dryer set located in a large laundry room, and a fully fenced backyard w/beautiful new brick patio. This home is equipped with a sprinkler system in the front & backyard.



Rent: $1,995.00

Security Deposit: $1,950.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. All pets are subject to approval. Please email Angel the age, breed, and weight of each pet angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



