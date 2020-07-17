All apartments in Spanaway
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1415 155th ST Ct E

1415 155th Street Court East · (253) 537-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1415 155th Street Court East, Spanaway, WA 98445
Spanaway

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1415 155th ST Ct E · Avail. Aug 10

$2,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1660 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1415 155th ST Ct E Available 08/10/20 • Open to Applications • - Stunning 3 bd, 1.75 ba, 2 car garage w/ approx. 1,660 SQ FT located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a beautiful large porch in Tacoma! This home offers a large, beautiful kitchen with upgraded appliances, bar stool seating, hardwood laminate flooring, multiple fireplaces, new carpet, nice size bedrooms, and a huge, fully fenced backyard with a large deck. This house has multiple parking spots available that permit RV Parking, Boat Parking, Trailer Parking, and Extra Cars. Extra storage in the attic *tenants will take precaution when accessing this space.

Rent: $2,295.00
Security Deposit: $2,000.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Max 2 pets Dogs and Cats 100 lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

This property is located on Septic and rules and regulations will apply. All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5908730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 155th ST Ct E have any available units?
1415 155th ST Ct E has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spanaway, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spanaway Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 155th ST Ct E have?
Some of 1415 155th ST Ct E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 155th ST Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
1415 155th ST Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 155th ST Ct E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 155th ST Ct E is pet friendly.
Does 1415 155th ST Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 1415 155th ST Ct E offers parking.
Does 1415 155th ST Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 155th ST Ct E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 155th ST Ct E have a pool?
No, 1415 155th ST Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 1415 155th ST Ct E have accessible units?
No, 1415 155th ST Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 155th ST Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 155th ST Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
