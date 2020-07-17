Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1415 155th ST Ct E Available 08/10/20 • Open to Applications • - Stunning 3 bd, 1.75 ba, 2 car garage w/ approx. 1,660 SQ FT located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a beautiful large porch in Tacoma! This home offers a large, beautiful kitchen with upgraded appliances, bar stool seating, hardwood laminate flooring, multiple fireplaces, new carpet, nice size bedrooms, and a huge, fully fenced backyard with a large deck. This house has multiple parking spots available that permit RV Parking, Boat Parking, Trailer Parking, and Extra Cars. Extra storage in the attic *tenants will take precaution when accessing this space.



Rent: $2,295.00

Security Deposit: $2,000.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Max 2 pets Dogs and Cats 100 lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



This property is located on Septic and rules and regulations will apply. All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



(RLNE5908730)