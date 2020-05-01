All apartments in Southworth
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

3771 Banner Rd SE

3771 Banner Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3771 Banner Road Southeast, Southworth, WA 98366

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Port Orchard! - You won't want to miss this set back 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,782 sq ft home in Port Orchard!. Open floor plan flows nicely throughout and even includes an office on the main level! Upstairs you'll find master bedroom with large walk in closet and 2 extra bedrooms with bay windows! TONS of parking, 2 car attached garage, deck in the back and HUGE backyard for entertaining! This home is very close to the Southworth ferry and less than 10 minutes to HWY 16. Call Paramount Property Management today to schedule a showing or if you have any questions!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.
*PETS: NO cats! Dogs are case by case, please contact us to inquire!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4917394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

