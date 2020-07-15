All apartments in South Hill
South Hill, WA
Alderra Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:59 AM

Alderra Apartments

13507 99th Ave E · (205) 528-9011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13507 99th Ave E, South Hill, WA 98373
South Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02-210 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06-201 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1002 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alderra Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
clubhouse
internet access
playground
sauna
Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market. Enjoy an active lifestyle close to nearby shopping, dining, parks, and schools within walking distance.

The property has one- and two-bedroom floor plans as well as two-bedroom townhome-style floor plans. All newly updated homes feature stainless steel appliances, new designer fixtures, and gas fireplaces. As a resident, you can enjoy the swimming pool, spa, and 24-hour fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: First Pet: $200, Second Pet: $100
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Carport: $25/month, Detached Garage: $89.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $65/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alderra Apartments have any available units?
Alderra Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,370 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Alderra Apartments have?
Some of Alderra Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alderra Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Alderra Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alderra Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Alderra Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Alderra Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Alderra Apartments offers parking.
Does Alderra Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alderra Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alderra Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Alderra Apartments has a pool.
Does Alderra Apartments have accessible units?
No, Alderra Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Alderra Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Alderra Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Alderra Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Alderra Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
