Alderra Apartments

Amenities
Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market. Enjoy an active lifestyle close to nearby shopping, dining, parks, and schools within walking distance.
The property has one- and two-bedroom floor plans as well as two-bedroom townhome-style floor plans. All newly updated homes feature stainless steel appliances, new designer fixtures, and gas fireplaces. As a resident, you can enjoy the swimming pool, spa, and 24-hour fitness center.