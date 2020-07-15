Alderra Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel patio / balcony in unit laundry extra storage microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse internet access playground sauna

Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market. Enjoy an active lifestyle close to nearby shopping, dining, parks, and schools within walking distance.



The property has one- and two-bedroom floor plans as well as two-bedroom townhome-style floor plans. All newly updated homes feature stainless steel appliances, new designer fixtures, and gas fireplaces. As a resident, you can enjoy the swimming pool, spa, and 24-hour fitness center.