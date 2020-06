Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground garage

**AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING STARTING 7/6**



Modern home with 9 ft ceilings, and open kitchen with pantry. 4 bedrooms plus office, bonus room, 5 piece master bath, walk-in closet. This home has plenty of room to entertain guests. Close to JBLM, Mount Rainer, and other outdoor activities. Additionally, the HOA provides a clubhouse, tot lot and park for your enjoyment.



Schedule a showing - https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/18534-97th-ave-e?p=TenantTurner