11 Apartments for rent in Snoqualmie, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Snoqualmie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
7 Units Available
Echo Ridge Apartments
34907 SE Kinsey St, Snoqualmie, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1309 sqft
An upscale, inviting community with plenty of green space, well-manicured lawns, and a fitness center. Pet-friendly for both dogs and cats. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and gourmet kitchens.
Results within 10 miles of Snoqualmie
14 Units Available
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1422 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.
20 Units Available
North Issaquah
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,828
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1323 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
24 Units Available
North Issaquah
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1501 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.

1 Unit Available
Issaquah Highlands
2315 NE Natalie Way
2315 Northeast Natalie Way, Issaquah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1669 sqft
Bring your suitcase & linens and move in by July 18th! Tastefully furnished 3 Bedroom 2.

1 Unit Available
4447 248th Ln SE
4447 248th Lane Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1181 sqft
Fantastic 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Klahanie Near Trails and Shops! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.

1 Unit Available
2615 233rd Ave SE
2615 233rd Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2710 sqft
Great Home For Rent - Great Field Rush community. Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceiling, skylights, main floor den. Remodeled Kitchen Cherry Cabinets, Granite Counters, SS appliances, Tile backsplash, Double Ovens, gas cooktop & Hardwood flooring.

1 Unit Available
47230 Southeast 162nd Street
47230 Southeast 162nd Street, King County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2500 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent this beautiful riverfront home on an acre with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! Traditional 2 story home with one bedroom on the main, also perfect for an office/den.

1 Unit Available
24612 SE 1st Street
24612 Southeast 1st Street, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,395
3500 sqft
This home is a lifestyle located in prime Sammamish location - This Beautiful, spacious well laid out floor plan makes this a great home for entertaining or just relaxing.

1 Unit Available
Vintage
594 241st Ln SE
594 241st Lane Southeast, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1094 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 293317 Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath Condo in CAMERAY! Centrally located in the heart of Sammamish! TOP FLOOR-END UNIT! Spacious kitchen w/ breakfast bar, pantry & lots of storage! Light & bright

1 Unit Available
North Issaquah
5323 236th Pl SE Unit 26-2
5323 236th Place Southeast, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1293 sqft
5323 236th Pl SE Unit 26-2 Available 08/08/20 Summerhill Village Townhome - Available 8/8! Lovely townhome for lease in desirable Summerhill Village! This pristine and well appointed home welcomes you in and invites you to stay! The open and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Snoqualmie, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Snoqualmie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

