Amenities
Your home should fit your lifestyle! Shopping, restaurants, dog park, walking trails, close to bus lines, Pool, hot tub, basketball court, cable TV included in utilities…and much more. That’s why The Signature Apartments and Townhomes are carefully designed to achieve your satisfaction. The Signature is Silverdale living at its best! Conveniently located off the beaten path yet right down the street from EVERYTHING! The Signature offers one, two and three, and 5 bedroom apartments and townhomes with spacious floor plans, well-placed cabinetry, full-size washer and dryer, wood burning fireplace, private decks with additional storage and large windows for lots of natural light.