Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center internet access playground sauna

Your home should fit your lifestyle! Shopping, restaurants, dog park, walking trails, close to bus lines, Pool, hot tub, basketball court, cable TV included in utilities…and much more. That’s why The Signature Apartments and Townhomes are carefully designed to achieve your satisfaction. The Signature is Silverdale living at its best! Conveniently located off the beaten path yet right down the street from EVERYTHING! The Signature offers one, two and three, and 5 bedroom apartments and townhomes with spacious floor plans, well-placed cabinetry, full-size washer and dryer, wood burning fireplace, private decks with additional storage and large windows for lots of natural light.