Silverdale, WA
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

The Signature Apartments and Townhomes

2033 NW Bobwhite Ln · (833) 640-0035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Silverdale
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2033 NW Bobwhite Ln, Silverdale, WA 98383

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A1-204 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit A4-103 · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit A5-103 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Signature Apartments and Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
internet access
playground
sauna
Your home should fit your lifestyle! Shopping, restaurants, dog park, walking trails, close to bus lines, Pool, hot tub, basketball court, cable TV included in utilities…and much more. That’s why The Signature Apartments and Townhomes are carefully designed to achieve your satisfaction. The Signature is Silverdale living at its best! Conveniently located off the beaten path yet right down the street from EVERYTHING! The Signature offers one, two and three, and 5 bedroom apartments and townhomes with spacious floor plans, well-placed cabinetry, full-size washer and dryer, wood burning fireplace, private decks with additional storage and large windows for lots of natural light.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: $45/month, Detached Garage: $150. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Signature Apartments and Townhomes have any available units?
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes has 9 units available starting at $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Signature Apartments and Townhomes have?
Some of The Signature Apartments and Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Signature Apartments and Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Signature Apartments and Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Signature Apartments and Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does The Signature Apartments and Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, The Signature Apartments and Townhomes offers parking.
Does The Signature Apartments and Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Signature Apartments and Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Signature Apartments and Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, The Signature Apartments and Townhomes has a pool.
Does The Signature Apartments and Townhomes have accessible units?
No, The Signature Apartments and Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does The Signature Apartments and Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Signature Apartments and Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does The Signature Apartments and Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
No, The Signature Apartments and Townhomes does not have units with air conditioning.
