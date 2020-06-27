9880 Olson Rd NW

Amenities
**** Application pending**** - Spacious Rambler Style Home in CK School District!! Available NOW!!!
Cozy and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom rambler in Bremerton. Home located on a quiet cul-de-sac off Bucklin Hill in CK school district. Newer roof, insulated attic, new vinyl in utility and main bathroom. See-through fireplace visible in both living rooms. Large fenced back yard with double door gate access for RV/boat parking and spacious utility shed. Attached carport with house access and extra storage room. Washer/dryer hook ups.No pets.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3359486)