Silverdale, WA
9880 Olson Rd NW
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

9880 Olson Rd NW

9880 Olson Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

9880 Olson Road Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98311

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
**** Application pending**** - Spacious Rambler Style Home in CK School District!! Available NOW!!!
Cozy and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom rambler in Bremerton. Home located on a quiet cul-de-sac off Bucklin Hill in CK school district. Newer roof, insulated attic, new vinyl in utility and main bathroom. See-through fireplace visible in both living rooms. Large fenced back yard with double door gate access for RV/boat parking and spacious utility shed. Attached carport with house access and extra storage room. Washer/dryer hook ups.No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3359486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9880 Olson Rd NW have any available units?
9880 Olson Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 9880 Olson Rd NW have?
Some of 9880 Olson Rd NW's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9880 Olson Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
9880 Olson Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9880 Olson Rd NW pet-friendly?
No, 9880 Olson Rd NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 9880 Olson Rd NW offer parking?
Yes, 9880 Olson Rd NW offers parking.
Does 9880 Olson Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9880 Olson Rd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9880 Olson Rd NW have a pool?
No, 9880 Olson Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 9880 Olson Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 9880 Olson Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 9880 Olson Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9880 Olson Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9880 Olson Rd NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 9880 Olson Rd NW does not have units with air conditioning.
