Amenities

w/d hookup parking media room

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking media room

9717 Danwood Lane #3 - Danwood 9717 - #3 Available 01/01/20 Close to shopping, 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - 2 bed 1 bath unit on second floor. This small complex close to the hub of Silverdale. Access to local gyms, theaters, shopping, restaurants and spiritual centers within blocks. Washer/dryer hook ups, 2 assigned parking spaces and a small storage unit available. Rent + $100 monthly fee covers water/sewer/garbage. Photos maybe similar to another unit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5395402)