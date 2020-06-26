All apartments in Silverdale
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

8895 Kari Lane NW

8895 Kari Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8895 Kari Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98311

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8895 Kari Lane NW Available 07/10/19 Central Kitsap 4 Bedroom on Edge of Silverdale - This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Central Kitsap features separate living room, family room and dining rooms. One bedroom is downstairs while the master bedroom and other 2 bedrooms are upstairs. Perfectly located on a dead end street and close to highways, military bases and shopping.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

(RLNE4852969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8895 Kari Lane NW have any available units?
8895 Kari Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 8895 Kari Lane NW have?
Some of 8895 Kari Lane NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8895 Kari Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
8895 Kari Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8895 Kari Lane NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8895 Kari Lane NW is pet friendly.
Does 8895 Kari Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 8895 Kari Lane NW offers parking.
Does 8895 Kari Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8895 Kari Lane NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8895 Kari Lane NW have a pool?
No, 8895 Kari Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 8895 Kari Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 8895 Kari Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 8895 Kari Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8895 Kari Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 8895 Kari Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 8895 Kari Lane NW does not have units with air conditioning.
