All apartments in Silverdale
Find more places like 3793 NW Munson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silverdale, WA
/
3793 NW Munson St
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

3793 NW Munson St

3793 Northwest Munson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silverdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3793 Northwest Munson Street, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom overlooking Silverdale - FEELS BRAND NEW! Just installed dark flooring on main floor, granite countertops and a view of Silverdale with a peek a boo of the water off the balcony! This 3 bed 2 bath duplex was just redone and is ready now. Entry from the 2 car garage leads into a laundry/mud room and into the open concept kitchen/dining/living room with full pantry and storage. 2nd floor is fully carpeted w? Master suite & walk through bathroom into the closet. Two other bedrooms and full bath on the upper level as well. $150 monthly fee covers both water and sewer.

(RLNE5779536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3793 NW Munson St have any available units?
3793 NW Munson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 3793 NW Munson St have?
Some of 3793 NW Munson St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3793 NW Munson St currently offering any rent specials?
3793 NW Munson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3793 NW Munson St pet-friendly?
No, 3793 NW Munson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 3793 NW Munson St offer parking?
Yes, 3793 NW Munson St offers parking.
Does 3793 NW Munson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3793 NW Munson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3793 NW Munson St have a pool?
No, 3793 NW Munson St does not have a pool.
Does 3793 NW Munson St have accessible units?
No, 3793 NW Munson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3793 NW Munson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3793 NW Munson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3793 NW Munson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3793 NW Munson St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383

Similar Pages

Silverdale 1 BedroomsSilverdale 2 Bedrooms
Silverdale Apartments with ParkingSilverdale Apartments with Pool
Silverdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA
Parkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College