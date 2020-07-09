3793 NW Munson St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom overlooking Silverdale - FEELS BRAND NEW! Just installed dark flooring on main floor, granite countertops and a view of Silverdale with a peek a boo of the water off the balcony! This 3 bed 2 bath duplex was just redone and is ready now. Entry from the 2 car garage leads into a laundry/mud room and into the open concept kitchen/dining/living room with full pantry and storage. 2nd floor is fully carpeted w? Master suite & walk through bathroom into the closet. Two other bedrooms and full bath on the upper level as well. $150 monthly fee covers both water and sewer.



(RLNE5779536)