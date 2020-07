Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful Silverdale 2 bedroom 1 bath. This home has been completely remodeled inside and outside. Freshly painted. All new appliances, flooring, windows, and blinds. 1 car garage. No smoking and no pets allowed. Please email mitzi@penppm.com with a photo ID/DL to get a showing scheduled.