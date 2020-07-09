1626 Seasons Lane Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Come for the location and stay for the breathtaking views!! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage will leave you feeling at ease, especially knowing all the outside maintenance and yard work will be done for you!!

Fenced backyard, skylights, sprinkler system, gas heat and much more. Enjoy the feeling of seclusion while looking out at the Olympics from your deck nestled away in a green belt while still close to shopping, ferries, hospital and outdoor activities. One small dog may be possible with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit. Call today to view this gorgeous home.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1975, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available 6/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

