Silverdale, WA
1626 Seasons Lane Northwest
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:40 PM

1626 Seasons Lane Northwest

1626 Seasons Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1626 Seasons Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Come for the location and stay for the breathtaking views!! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage will leave you feeling at ease, especially knowing all the outside maintenance and yard work will be done for you!!
Fenced backyard, skylights, sprinkler system, gas heat and much more. Enjoy the feeling of seclusion while looking out at the Olympics from your deck nestled away in a green belt while still close to shopping, ferries, hospital and outdoor activities. One small dog may be possible with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit. Call today to view this gorgeous home.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1975, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available 6/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 Seasons Lane Northwest have any available units?
1626 Seasons Lane Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
Is 1626 Seasons Lane Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1626 Seasons Lane Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 Seasons Lane Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1626 Seasons Lane Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1626 Seasons Lane Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1626 Seasons Lane Northwest offers parking.
Does 1626 Seasons Lane Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 Seasons Lane Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 Seasons Lane Northwest have a pool?
No, 1626 Seasons Lane Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1626 Seasons Lane Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1626 Seasons Lane Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 Seasons Lane Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 Seasons Lane Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1626 Seasons Lane Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1626 Seasons Lane Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

