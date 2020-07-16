All apartments in Silverdale
12956 Granite Lane Northwest

12956 Granite Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

12956 Granite Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located in Ridgetop’s Lakeland Heights neighborhood near Island Lake. The main level features newer laminate flooring, living room, formal dining room, kitchen with informal dining space, and remodeled half bath. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs along with 1 full bath and updated 3/4 master bath. Close to Silverdale shopping, dining, and recreation while offering easy highway access. This is a pet-friendly home with approved screening, owner approval and additional security deposit.

Note: this home is currently occupied. We encourage you to drive-by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12956 Granite Lane Northwest have any available units?
12956 Granite Lane Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
Is 12956 Granite Lane Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
12956 Granite Lane Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12956 Granite Lane Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 12956 Granite Lane Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 12956 Granite Lane Northwest offer parking?
No, 12956 Granite Lane Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 12956 Granite Lane Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12956 Granite Lane Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12956 Granite Lane Northwest have a pool?
No, 12956 Granite Lane Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 12956 Granite Lane Northwest have accessible units?
No, 12956 Granite Lane Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 12956 Granite Lane Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 12956 Granite Lane Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12956 Granite Lane Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 12956 Granite Lane Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
