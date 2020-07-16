12956 Granite Lane Northwest

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Conveniently located in Ridgetop’s Lakeland Heights neighborhood near Island Lake. The main level features newer laminate flooring, living room, formal dining room, kitchen with informal dining space, and remodeled half bath. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs along with 1 full bath and updated 3/4 master bath. Close to Silverdale shopping, dining, and recreation while offering easy highway access. This is a pet-friendly home with approved screening, owner approval and additional security deposit.



Note: this home is currently occupied. We encourage you to drive-by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Contact us to schedule a showing.