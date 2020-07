Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous Town House in Silverdale - 3 bd 2.5 bth is located with easy access to Silverdale and both Naval Bases. Recently remodeled, all gas home, fully fenced back yard. Has stove, refrigerator, dish washer, and washer and dryer hook ups. Small pets under 25 lbs welcome with additional $500 security deposit. Please call Geri at 360-662-8870 for viewing.



(RLNE5626183)