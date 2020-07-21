All apartments in Silverdale
Last updated January 14 2020

12759 Plateau Circle NW

12759 Plateau Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

12759 Plateau Circle Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom Ridgetop Home - This 4 bedroom sits on a spacious lot with back deck overlooking the terraced, fenced in backyard area. Inside the home there are 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 2 car garage, gas heat. Easy access to highways. Great walking location. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets. Available January 1st, 2020. Resident is currently occupying home. Please do not disturb. Showings need to be scheduled with property manager at least 24 hours in advance. Pink wall will be painted a neutral color. Call for more info. (IP & KM)

Reid Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5334957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12759 Plateau Circle NW have any available units?
12759 Plateau Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
Is 12759 Plateau Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
12759 Plateau Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12759 Plateau Circle NW pet-friendly?
No, 12759 Plateau Circle NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 12759 Plateau Circle NW offer parking?
Yes, 12759 Plateau Circle NW offers parking.
Does 12759 Plateau Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12759 Plateau Circle NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12759 Plateau Circle NW have a pool?
No, 12759 Plateau Circle NW does not have a pool.
Does 12759 Plateau Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 12759 Plateau Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 12759 Plateau Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 12759 Plateau Circle NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12759 Plateau Circle NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 12759 Plateau Circle NW does not have units with air conditioning.
