Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:46 AM

12723 Plateau Circle Northwest

12723 Plateau Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

12723 Plateau Circle Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful roomy rambler in one of Ridgetop's nicest neighborhoods. Skylights and vaulted ceilings enhance the spacious feeling. The open room concept adds to the comfortable feeling. Gas heat, hot water, and range. Four-piece master bath and roomy walk-in closet. The kitchen is open to the informal dining area to keep the chef involved in social gatherings. Nicely landscaped front yard provides great curb appeal. Deck off the dining room overlooks the woods behind the home. Central Kitsap Schools with Emerald Heights Elementary school just down the road. Just minutes from Bangor, Keyport, Silverdale, and Poulsbo.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,825, Available 12/20/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12723 Plateau Circle Northwest have any available units?
12723 Plateau Circle Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 12723 Plateau Circle Northwest have?
Some of 12723 Plateau Circle Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12723 Plateau Circle Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
12723 Plateau Circle Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12723 Plateau Circle Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 12723 Plateau Circle Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 12723 Plateau Circle Northwest offer parking?
No, 12723 Plateau Circle Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 12723 Plateau Circle Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12723 Plateau Circle Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12723 Plateau Circle Northwest have a pool?
No, 12723 Plateau Circle Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 12723 Plateau Circle Northwest have accessible units?
No, 12723 Plateau Circle Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 12723 Plateau Circle Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 12723 Plateau Circle Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12723 Plateau Circle Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 12723 Plateau Circle Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

