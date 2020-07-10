Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

12719 Avante Drive NW Available 07/16/20 Spacious Tri Level Home in a Desirable Island Lake Neighborhood!! - When you enter this beautiful home you are instantly greeted with designer colors. The main floor of this house features a large living room with a wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with all kitchen appliances including a gas range, and a dining room with a sliding glass door that goes out to a fully fenced back yard and a HUGE deck that is great for entertaining! Back inside off of the dining room is a short flight of stairs that lead you down to the large family room. There is a half bath off of the family room as well as a spacious utility room with washer and dryer hook ups. Upstairs you have another spacious full bath as well as 2 good sized bedrooms. The master suite is also upstairs and features a large walk-in closet as well as its own full bath. A 2 car garage completes this home. Small pets may be negotiable with additional deposit.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Gas forced air heat, on city water and county sewer.



*Bonus

Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy

living environment.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2080954)