12719 Avante Drive NW
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

12719 Avante Drive NW

12719 Avante Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

12719 Avante Drive Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
12719 Avante Drive NW Available 07/16/20 Spacious Tri Level Home in a Desirable Island Lake Neighborhood!! - When you enter this beautiful home you are instantly greeted with designer colors. The main floor of this house features a large living room with a wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with all kitchen appliances including a gas range, and a dining room with a sliding glass door that goes out to a fully fenced back yard and a HUGE deck that is great for entertaining! Back inside off of the dining room is a short flight of stairs that lead you down to the large family room. There is a half bath off of the family room as well as a spacious utility room with washer and dryer hook ups. Upstairs you have another spacious full bath as well as 2 good sized bedrooms. The master suite is also upstairs and features a large walk-in closet as well as its own full bath. A 2 car garage completes this home. Small pets may be negotiable with additional deposit.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Gas forced air heat, on city water and county sewer.

*Bonus
Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy
living environment.

For a full listing of all available
rentals, please check our our website at www.lcpmwa.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2080954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12719 Avante Drive NW have any available units?
12719 Avante Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 12719 Avante Drive NW have?
Some of 12719 Avante Drive NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12719 Avante Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
12719 Avante Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12719 Avante Drive NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 12719 Avante Drive NW is pet friendly.
Does 12719 Avante Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 12719 Avante Drive NW offers parking.
Does 12719 Avante Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12719 Avante Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12719 Avante Drive NW have a pool?
No, 12719 Avante Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 12719 Avante Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 12719 Avante Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 12719 Avante Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 12719 Avante Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12719 Avante Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12719 Avante Drive NW has units with air conditioning.

