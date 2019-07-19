Amenities
15409 43rd Ave SE Available 07/31/19 Application Pending!!! Beautiful Bothell Home with large yard and three car garage! - Beautiful 4 bedroom home with three car garage. Enter to formal living/dining room. Bright open kitchen with stainless appliances and separate eating area. Family room with cozy gas fireplace. Spacious deck and fully fenced back yard. Master with vaulted ceilings and attached 5 piece bath. Three other bedrooms and additional full bath upstairs. On dead end street. Close to Mill Creek, easy access to I-5.
LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS
Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet
Non-refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $350
YEAR BUILT: 2006
COUNTY: Snohomish County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Maple View
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Everett
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Forest View
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Gateway
HIGH SCHOOL: Henry Jackson
PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval.
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE4260378)