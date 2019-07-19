All apartments in Silver Firs
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

15409 43rd Ave SE

15409 43rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

15409 43rd Avenue Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15409 43rd Ave SE Available 07/31/19 Application Pending!!! Beautiful Bothell Home with large yard and three car garage! - Beautiful 4 bedroom home with three car garage. Enter to formal living/dining room. Bright open kitchen with stainless appliances and separate eating area. Family room with cozy gas fireplace. Spacious deck and fully fenced back yard. Master with vaulted ceilings and attached 5 piece bath. Three other bedrooms and additional full bath upstairs. On dead end street. Close to Mill Creek, easy access to I-5.

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet

Non-refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $350

YEAR BUILT: 2006
COUNTY: Snohomish County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Maple View

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Everett
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Forest View
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Gateway
HIGH SCHOOL: Henry Jackson

PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval.

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE4260378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15409 43rd Ave SE have any available units?
15409 43rd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 15409 43rd Ave SE have?
Some of 15409 43rd Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15409 43rd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
15409 43rd Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15409 43rd Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15409 43rd Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 15409 43rd Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 15409 43rd Ave SE offers parking.
Does 15409 43rd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15409 43rd Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15409 43rd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 15409 43rd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 15409 43rd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 15409 43rd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 15409 43rd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15409 43rd Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15409 43rd Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15409 43rd Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
