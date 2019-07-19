Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

15409 43rd Ave SE Available 07/31/19 Application Pending!!! Beautiful Bothell Home with large yard and three car garage! - Beautiful 4 bedroom home with three car garage. Enter to formal living/dining room. Bright open kitchen with stainless appliances and separate eating area. Family room with cozy gas fireplace. Spacious deck and fully fenced back yard. Master with vaulted ceilings and attached 5 piece bath. Three other bedrooms and additional full bath upstairs. On dead end street. Close to Mill Creek, easy access to I-5.



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet



Non-refundable Admin Fee: $100



Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $350



YEAR BUILT: 2006

COUNTY: Snohomish County

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Maple View



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Everett

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Forest View

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Gateway

HIGH SCHOOL: Henry Jackson



PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval.



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.

Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed

24 Hr. Maintenance

On-line rent payment available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



(RLNE4260378)