Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

14915 38th Dr SE #EE3020

14915 38th Dr SE Unit 1125 · No Longer Available
Location

14915 38th Dr SE Unit 1125, Silver Firs, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$500 OFF MOVE IN! Top Floor Condo with Single Car Garage! New Carpet! - Fall Special! $$$500$$$ off your 1st month's rent!
Spacious top floor condo with open floor plan. This home also features 2 beds, 2 baths and a den! This spacious home is filled with natural light and brand new carpet! It also comes with a single car garage. Convenient location, close to shopping, restaurants, and easy access to I-5. Community amenities include clubhouse and fitness center!

SQ FT: 1475
YEAR BUILT: 2007

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Aviara

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 months
INCLUDED IN RENT:
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1500
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $300
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5063366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14915 38th Dr SE #EE3020 have any available units?
14915 38th Dr SE #EE3020 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 14915 38th Dr SE #EE3020 have?
Some of 14915 38th Dr SE #EE3020's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14915 38th Dr SE #EE3020 currently offering any rent specials?
14915 38th Dr SE #EE3020 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14915 38th Dr SE #EE3020 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14915 38th Dr SE #EE3020 is pet friendly.
Does 14915 38th Dr SE #EE3020 offer parking?
Yes, 14915 38th Dr SE #EE3020 offers parking.
Does 14915 38th Dr SE #EE3020 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14915 38th Dr SE #EE3020 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14915 38th Dr SE #EE3020 have a pool?
No, 14915 38th Dr SE #EE3020 does not have a pool.
Does 14915 38th Dr SE #EE3020 have accessible units?
No, 14915 38th Dr SE #EE3020 does not have accessible units.
Does 14915 38th Dr SE #EE3020 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14915 38th Dr SE #EE3020 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14915 38th Dr SE #EE3020 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14915 38th Dr SE #EE3020 does not have units with air conditioning.
