14915 38th Dr SE #EE 1018
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

14915 38th Dr SE #EE 1018

14915 38th Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

14915 38th Dr SE, Silver Firs, WA 98012

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Family in Mill Creek - This ground floor unit comes with your own one car garage! Located minutes to Mill Creek Town Center & walking distance to restaurants & bus line. You are greeted with 10ft ceilings, an over-sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets & tile counters. The Living room with a fireplace is open to the dining room and kitchen. You will find a large bedroom & bathroom. The Master suite is complete with double sinks, lots of storage and an over sized bedroom. Owner is looking for a one year lease.

Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/5935c8d0d9
Questions: Call Heidi (425) 954-7661

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4557833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14915 38th Dr SE #EE 1018 have any available units?
14915 38th Dr SE #EE 1018 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
Is 14915 38th Dr SE #EE 1018 currently offering any rent specials?
14915 38th Dr SE #EE 1018 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14915 38th Dr SE #EE 1018 pet-friendly?
No, 14915 38th Dr SE #EE 1018 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Firs.
Does 14915 38th Dr SE #EE 1018 offer parking?
Yes, 14915 38th Dr SE #EE 1018 offers parking.
Does 14915 38th Dr SE #EE 1018 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14915 38th Dr SE #EE 1018 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14915 38th Dr SE #EE 1018 have a pool?
No, 14915 38th Dr SE #EE 1018 does not have a pool.
Does 14915 38th Dr SE #EE 1018 have accessible units?
No, 14915 38th Dr SE #EE 1018 does not have accessible units.
Does 14915 38th Dr SE #EE 1018 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14915 38th Dr SE #EE 1018 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14915 38th Dr SE #EE 1018 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14915 38th Dr SE #EE 1018 does not have units with air conditioning.
