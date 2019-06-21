14915 38th Dr SE #EE 1018

Amenities

Single Family in Mill Creek - This ground floor unit comes with your own one car garage! Located minutes to Mill Creek Town Center & walking distance to restaurants & bus line. You are greeted with 10ft ceilings, an over-sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets & tile counters. The Living room with a fireplace is open to the dining room and kitchen. You will find a large bedroom & bathroom. The Master suite is complete with double sinks, lots of storage and an over sized bedroom. Owner is looking for a one year lease.



Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/5935c8d0d9

Questions: Call Heidi (425) 954-7661



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4557833)