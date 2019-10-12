13405 68th Ave SE

Amenities

Peaceful Living!!! -

This super clean home is located in The Village at the Highlands community. Except for the bedrooms, the entire home has beautifully maintained hardwood floors. As you enter this home, you are greeted by a spacious living room that is open to the second floor. The kitchen has quartz countertops, SS appliances and a beautiful backsplash. The kitchen is open to the dining area and family room with gas FP. The second floor features the master bedroom with master bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms and a sitting room off the second bedroom. The backyard faces a greenbelt and is covered with concrete pavers. No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent)



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $6,900 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



No Pets Allowed



