Home
/
Silver Firs, WA
/
13405 68th Ave SE
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

13405 68th Ave SE

13405 68th Ave Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13405 68th Ave Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98296
Snohomish Cascade

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Peaceful Living!!! -
This super clean home is located in The Village at the Highlands community. Except for the bedrooms, the entire home has beautifully maintained hardwood floors. As you enter this home, you are greeted by a spacious living room that is open to the second floor. The kitchen has quartz countertops, SS appliances and a beautiful backsplash. The kitchen is open to the dining area and family room with gas FP. The second floor features the master bedroom with master bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms and a sitting room off the second bedroom. The backyard faces a greenbelt and is covered with concrete pavers. No smoking and no pets.

First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent)

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $6,900 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5162327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13405 68th Ave SE have any available units?
13405 68th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
Is 13405 68th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
13405 68th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13405 68th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 13405 68th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Firs.
Does 13405 68th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 13405 68th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 13405 68th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13405 68th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13405 68th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 13405 68th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 13405 68th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 13405 68th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 13405 68th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13405 68th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13405 68th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13405 68th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
