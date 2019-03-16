All apartments in Silver Firs
Last updated March 16 2019

13014 49th Dr SE Unit A

13014 49th Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

13014 49th Dr SE, Silver Firs, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13014 49th Dr SE Unit A Available 04/06/19 Quality 4 Bed Home in Snohomish, Close to All! - Newer, gorgeous Townhome in Cowen Court coming available in April !!!

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath has amazing interiors such as slab granite countertops, high ceilings, textured laminate hardwood flooring and oversized windows. Low maintenance yard, impressive kitchen with shaker style cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a huge island.

Near Mill Creek and within walking distance to lots of shops, and restaurants. Easy access to 1-5 and Hwy 9.

12 month lease preferred! Tenant pays all utilities.

Move-In Fees:
-First month: $2295.00
-Deposit: $2295.00 (minus application fees)

Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.

(RLNE3491413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13014 49th Dr SE Unit A have any available units?
13014 49th Dr SE Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 13014 49th Dr SE Unit A have?
Some of 13014 49th Dr SE Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13014 49th Dr SE Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
13014 49th Dr SE Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13014 49th Dr SE Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 13014 49th Dr SE Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 13014 49th Dr SE Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 13014 49th Dr SE Unit A offers parking.
Does 13014 49th Dr SE Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13014 49th Dr SE Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13014 49th Dr SE Unit A have a pool?
No, 13014 49th Dr SE Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 13014 49th Dr SE Unit A have accessible units?
No, 13014 49th Dr SE Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 13014 49th Dr SE Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13014 49th Dr SE Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 13014 49th Dr SE Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 13014 49th Dr SE Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
