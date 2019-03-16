Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

13014 49th Dr SE Unit A Available 04/06/19 Quality 4 Bed Home in Snohomish, Close to All! - Newer, gorgeous Townhome in Cowen Court coming available in April !!!



This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath has amazing interiors such as slab granite countertops, high ceilings, textured laminate hardwood flooring and oversized windows. Low maintenance yard, impressive kitchen with shaker style cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a huge island.



Near Mill Creek and within walking distance to lots of shops, and restaurants. Easy access to 1-5 and Hwy 9.



12 month lease preferred! Tenant pays all utilities.



Move-In Fees:

-First month: $2295.00

-Deposit: $2295.00 (minus application fees)



Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.



(RLNE3491413)