Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Sammamish! 4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE #1004. 2 bed, 1.75 bath, 1215sqft. Available Now! Water/Sewer Included!



VIDEO TOUR! Sun-drenched condo located in highly desirable Jacob's creek gated community! Open floor plan with lots of natural light, Living room with cozy gas fireplace. Kitchen features stainless appliances, abundant cabinet space, breakfast bar & dining area. Radiant heating! Master en-suite with high ceilings, double sinks & two walk-in closets! 2nd bedroom with walk-in closet & access to private, fully fenced patio. 1 car attached garage+1 in driveway. Minutes to Issaquah Highlands, downtown Sammamish & I-90. Top rated Issaquah Schools!



VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/104899058



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. Pets on a case by case basis. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.



We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: http://windermere-pm.com/Rentals

If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.