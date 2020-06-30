All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated February 19 2020 at 11:40 AM

4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE

4315 Issaquah-Pine Lake Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4315 Issaquah-Pine Lake Road Southeast, Sammamish, WA 98075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sammamish! 4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE #1004. 2 bed, 1.75 bath, 1215sqft. Available Now! Water/Sewer Included!

VIDEO TOUR! Sun-drenched condo located in highly desirable Jacob's creek gated community! Open floor plan with lots of natural light, Living room with cozy gas fireplace. Kitchen features stainless appliances, abundant cabinet space, breakfast bar & dining area. Radiant heating! Master en-suite with high ceilings, double sinks & two walk-in closets! 2nd bedroom with walk-in closet & access to private, fully fenced patio. 1 car attached garage+1 in driveway. Minutes to Issaquah Highlands, downtown Sammamish & I-90. Top rated Issaquah Schools!

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/104899058

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. Pets on a case by case basis. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: http://windermere-pm.com/Rentals
If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE have any available units?
4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE have?
Some of 4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE pet-friendly?
No, 4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE offer parking?
Yes, 4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE offers parking.
Does 4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE have a pool?
No, 4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4315 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE does not have units with air conditioning.

