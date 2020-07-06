3721 204th Pl NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.



To view the virtual tour of this property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/610674



Spacious 4 bed, 4 bath home with enormous backyard in desirable Sammamish neighborhood! Plenty of extras and space throughout this home with eat in kitchen, formal dining room and great room located on the lower level. Recently updated en suite master bath and walk in closet in master bedroom.



-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

-Security deposit is equal to 1.5x the monthly rent.

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

-Water, sewer, garbage not included in rent.



(RLNE5712382)