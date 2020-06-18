All apartments in Salmon Creek
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3211 NE 105th Circle

3211 Northeast 105th Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3211 Northeast 105th Circle, Salmon Creek, WA 98686
Pleasant Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3211 NE 105th Circle Available 07/20/20 Hazel Dell 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with 3 Car Garage, Main Floor Office/Den, Bonus Room - Beautiful well-maintained home located in a Hazel Dell neighborhood off NE 99th Street. Easy freeway access. Close to shopping and entertainment. This home welcomes you with a 3 car garage, covered entry porch and foyer with staircase. There are 2 fireplaces - one in the livingroom and the other in the family room. It has both a formal dining area and a breakfast nook. French doors lead into the main floor office/den. You are sure to love the kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cook top built into an island, tile flooring, abundance of white cabinetry, pantry, recessed lighting and a corner sink with dual windows overlooking the back yard. Double doors open from the family room to the fenced backyard with an outdoor living area great for entertaining. It even has a built-in fire pit! Extra large laundry room has cabinets, sink, washer/dryer hookups and counter space. The master suite has dual sink vanity with garden tub and separate shower. You will love the large bonus room upstairs. $2270 rent, $2270 security deposit, $350 nonrefundable fee, $55 per adult application fee. $500 per pet deposit, pet max weight 30lbs,Call Blue Key Property Management, Inc at 360.524.4994 to schedule a showing. Video tours on our website. For more information, rental criteria, video tour and online applications visit www.bluekeypm.com.. Renters insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR.
3211 NE 105th Circle, Vancouver, WA 98686 Available 7/20/20

(RLNE2635198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 NE 105th Circle have any available units?
3211 NE 105th Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salmon Creek, WA.
What amenities does 3211 NE 105th Circle have?
Some of 3211 NE 105th Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 NE 105th Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3211 NE 105th Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 NE 105th Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3211 NE 105th Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3211 NE 105th Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3211 NE 105th Circle does offer parking.
Does 3211 NE 105th Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 NE 105th Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 NE 105th Circle have a pool?
No, 3211 NE 105th Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3211 NE 105th Circle have accessible units?
No, 3211 NE 105th Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 NE 105th Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3211 NE 105th Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3211 NE 105th Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3211 NE 105th Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
