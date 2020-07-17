8415 88th Street Ct. NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Custom Dome Home close to Lay Inlet in Gig Harbor - This beautiful dome home is approx. 2,250 sq. ft and offers 3 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. The kitchen has solid surface counters, subway tile, stainless appliances and an open floor plan. Large windows and skylights provide lots of natural light. There is a master bedroom with attached master bathroom along with two additional bedrooms. The home includes a stacking, front loading washer and dryer. Outside enjoy the wonderful landscaping and being surrounded by woods. The home offers large decks to take in the territorial view from. There is an oversized attached one car garage and detached shed. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.



For a Virtual Tour paste this link in your browser: https://youtu.be/tTzMiIM-V84



Apply at www.mcnallymanagement.com



8415 88th St. Ct. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98332



Rent: $2,600.00/ month

Deposit: $2,500.00

Flat Fee Water - $35.00/mo.

Basic landscaping is included Flat Fee $200.00/ Month

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available

Furnished available upon request for additional fee, call for details



Available July

Please call for Information

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



(RLNE5899620)