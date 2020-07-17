All apartments in Rosedale
8415 88th Street Ct. NW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

8415 88th Street Ct. NW

8415 88th Street Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8415 88th Street Court Northwest, Rosedale, WA 98332

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
furnished
Custom Dome Home close to Lay Inlet in Gig Harbor - This beautiful dome home is approx. 2,250 sq. ft and offers 3 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. The kitchen has solid surface counters, subway tile, stainless appliances and an open floor plan. Large windows and skylights provide lots of natural light. There is a master bedroom with attached master bathroom along with two additional bedrooms. The home includes a stacking, front loading washer and dryer. Outside enjoy the wonderful landscaping and being surrounded by woods. The home offers large decks to take in the territorial view from. There is an oversized attached one car garage and detached shed. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.

For a Virtual Tour paste this link in your browser: https://youtu.be/tTzMiIM-V84

Apply at www.mcnallymanagement.com

8415 88th St. Ct. NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $2,600.00/ month
Deposit: $2,500.00
Flat Fee Water - $35.00/mo.
Basic landscaping is included Flat Fee $200.00/ Month
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Furnished available upon request for additional fee, call for details

Available July
Please call for Information
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE5899620)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

