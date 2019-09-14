1131 Morgan Rd NW

Amenities

WONDERFUL WESTSIDE CHARMER WITH A LARGE YARD! $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! - **MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $300.00 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT**



This home is centrally located right off Kitsap Way in West Bremerton, which gives easy access to the highway when traveling to Port Orchard or Silverdale & Bangor, as well as close proximity to PSNS and the ferry, making commuting a breeze!



This house has been completely remodeled and upgraded! A large entry area, a spacious living room & beautiful high vaulted ceiling in the kitchen starts this unit off. Two large bedrooms with lots of closet space, a full bathroom & a large utility room finishes up the interior! But there is so much more to enjoy! A large partially fenced backyard, a beautifully scaped front yard, extra gravel parking on the side of the home, a huge storage shed in the back, plus a single car garage makes this unit worth the look!



Dogs under 20 pounds considered on a case by case basis with an added pet deposit.

Electric heat & all kitchen appliances!

All utiliies are seperate and is tenant responsibility. Lawn care is also tenant responsibility.



No Cats Allowed



