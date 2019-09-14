All apartments in Rocky Point
1131 Morgan Rd NW
1131 Morgan Rd NW

1131 Morgan Rd NW · No Longer Available
Location

1131 Morgan Rd NW, Rocky Point, WA 98312

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
WONDERFUL WESTSIDE CHARMER WITH A LARGE YARD! $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! - **MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $300.00 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT**

This home is centrally located right off Kitsap Way in West Bremerton, which gives easy access to the highway when traveling to Port Orchard or Silverdale & Bangor, as well as close proximity to PSNS and the ferry, making commuting a breeze!

This house has been completely remodeled and upgraded! A large entry area, a spacious living room & beautiful high vaulted ceiling in the kitchen starts this unit off. Two large bedrooms with lots of closet space, a full bathroom & a large utility room finishes up the interior! But there is so much more to enjoy! A large partially fenced backyard, a beautifully scaped front yard, extra gravel parking on the side of the home, a huge storage shed in the back, plus a single car garage makes this unit worth the look!

Dogs under 20 pounds considered on a case by case basis with an added pet deposit.
Electric heat & all kitchen appliances!
All utiliies are seperate and is tenant responsibility. Lawn care is also tenant responsibility.

Dont delay! Visit www.Lighthouse-cove.com to schedule a viewing today or to see all of our current available properties.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5045225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Morgan Rd NW have any available units?
1131 Morgan Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rocky Point, WA.
Is 1131 Morgan Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Morgan Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Morgan Rd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1131 Morgan Rd NW is pet friendly.
Does 1131 Morgan Rd NW offer parking?
Yes, 1131 Morgan Rd NW offers parking.
Does 1131 Morgan Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 Morgan Rd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Morgan Rd NW have a pool?
No, 1131 Morgan Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Morgan Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 1131 Morgan Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Morgan Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 Morgan Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 Morgan Rd NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 Morgan Rd NW does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

