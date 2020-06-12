/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
13 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Richland, WA
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1098 sqft
Nestled in a great South Richland neighborhood, Badger Mountain Ranch offers brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
The Commons
2894 Salk Avenue, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
934 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Island View Apartments
1529 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1098 sqft
Located in Richland, Washington, Island View offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom homes with a relaxing, riverfront lifestyle that is unmatched in the Tri-Cities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Regency Park
3003 Queensgate Dr, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1186 sqft
Welcome Home To Regency Park at Queensgate Welcome home to Regency Park at Queensgate Apartment Homes in the Tri-Cities neighborhood of Richland, Washington! We are a beautiful community with rustic craftsmanship, spacious units, luxurious finishes
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
3 Units Available
The Lofts at Innovation Center
2895 Pauling Ave, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at Innovation Center in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Richland
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Seasons on 4th Avenue
8180 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1137 sqft
8180 W. 4th Avenue Available 06/26/20 - Our 2 bedroom/2 bathrooms have 1137 square feet perfectly laid out to maximize your space. The master bedroom has a big bay window and an extra large walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Richland
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes
5225 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. An oasis in central Kennewick, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits. Embrace it.
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
7 Units Available
The Broadmoor Apartments
10305 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1093 sqft
Welcome to Highlander Apartments. Where you'll find affordable community living in a beautiful quiet secluded atmosphere, with friendly management and staff. Located in a superb Central Kennewick location.
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
12 Units Available
The Crossings at Chapel Hill
6626 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1268 sqft
Our welcoming community features stylish and sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom floorplans located close to premiere neighborhood shopping and entertainment. The staff welcomes you to homes that are by far the largest in the area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Lakeside
5100 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1086 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Lakeside Apartments offer a relaxing lifestyle in the heart of Kennewick.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7813 W. 6th Ave.
7813 West 6th Avenue, Kennewick, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1152 sqft
7813 W. 6th Ave.
Results within 10 miles of Richland
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Grandridge Place
725 N Center Pkwy, Kennewick, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1113 sqft
Grandridge Place offers townhome or condominium-style living in spacious 1-, 2-, or 3-bedroom floor plans set among lushly landscaped gardens.
Last updated June 10 at 08:17am
21 Units Available
Central Park
1201 E Helena Avenue, Ellensburg, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1081 sqft
Make your years at Central Washing University memorable when you lease a one, two, three or four bedroom apartment at Central Park. Whether you plan to live with others or fly solo, Central Park has an apartment designed to meet your needs.
