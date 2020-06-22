Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage

68 Bremmer St Available 07/09/20 68 Bremmer St - Corner lot Impressions home. Living, family, and utility rooms. Kitchen open to family room has all appliances. Fenced back yard, 2 car garage, 1 small pet on approval with $200 non-refundable pet fee. Pets subject to screening at https://crownpropertymanagement.petscreening.com. Lawn mowing service included in rent. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.



(RLNE2328360)