Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

68 Bremmer St

68 Bremmer Street · (509) 735-0165
Location

68 Bremmer Street, Richland, WA 99352

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 68 Bremmer St · Avail. Jul 9

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1902 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
68 Bremmer St Available 07/09/20 68 Bremmer St - Corner lot Impressions home. Living, family, and utility rooms. Kitchen open to family room has all appliances. Fenced back yard, 2 car garage, 1 small pet on approval with $200 non-refundable pet fee. Pets subject to screening at https://crownpropertymanagement.petscreening.com. Lawn mowing service included in rent. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

(RLNE2328360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Bremmer St have any available units?
68 Bremmer St has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 68 Bremmer St currently offering any rent specials?
68 Bremmer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Bremmer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 Bremmer St is pet friendly.
Does 68 Bremmer St offer parking?
Yes, 68 Bremmer St does offer parking.
Does 68 Bremmer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Bremmer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Bremmer St have a pool?
No, 68 Bremmer St does not have a pool.
Does 68 Bremmer St have accessible units?
No, 68 Bremmer St does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Bremmer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Bremmer St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Bremmer St have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Bremmer St does not have units with air conditioning.
