231 Hillview Drive Available 08/10/20 231 Hillview Dr - Built 1977, 2-story split-level home in established South Richland neighborhood. Living room w/ wood fireplace, carpet, & view. Main level has real wood flooring w/ carpet in bedrooms. Dining room is elevated and open to living room. Family room is carpeted, has a fireplace, & lots of natural light. Eat-in kitchen w/ lots of natural light, refrigerator, wall oven & cook-top, microwave, & dishwasher. 2 guest bedrooms, 1 full bath on main floor. Upstairs has master suite w/ private bathroom and 3rd guest bedroom / office. Backyard w/ patio, built-in benches, pergola, mature trees, & shrubs. Central air / heat, 2-car garage w/ opener, & lots of storage. Sorry, no pets! For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2294467)