Richland, WA
231 Hillview Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

231 Hillview Drive

231 Hillview Drive · (509) 735-0165 ext. 808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

231 Hillview Drive, Richland, WA 99352

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 231 Hillview Drive · Avail. Aug 10

$2,195

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2724 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
231 Hillview Drive Available 08/10/20 231 Hillview Dr - Built 1977, 2-story split-level home in established South Richland neighborhood. Living room w/ wood fireplace, carpet, & view. Main level has real wood flooring w/ carpet in bedrooms. Dining room is elevated and open to living room. Family room is carpeted, has a fireplace, & lots of natural light. Eat-in kitchen w/ lots of natural light, refrigerator, wall oven & cook-top, microwave, & dishwasher. 2 guest bedrooms, 1 full bath on main floor. Upstairs has master suite w/ private bathroom and 3rd guest bedroom / office. Backyard w/ patio, built-in benches, pergola, mature trees, & shrubs. Central air / heat, 2-car garage w/ opener, & lots of storage. Sorry, no pets! For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2294467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Hillview Drive have any available units?
231 Hillview Drive has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 231 Hillview Drive have?
Some of 231 Hillview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Hillview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
231 Hillview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Hillview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 231 Hillview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland.
Does 231 Hillview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 231 Hillview Drive offers parking.
Does 231 Hillview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Hillview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Hillview Drive have a pool?
No, 231 Hillview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 231 Hillview Drive have accessible units?
No, 231 Hillview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Hillview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Hillview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Hillview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 231 Hillview Drive has units with air conditioning.
