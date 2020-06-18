222 Douglas Av

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking

Fully Remodeled and Updated Duplex in Richland - The original B house has had a full blown make over. Upon entry you have a large living room with a large picture window and a bead board wall. The kitchen opens up to the living area and has A TON of cabinets for storage with granite tile counter tops and hard wood floors through out. There is bar seating around the peninsula raised bar and a built in desk area to the right. All kitchen appliances are included! On the main floor you have two bedrooms and the remodeled bath which has a tiled shower with built in storage. The basement is fully finished with the 3rd bedroom (considered master) which is huge with french door entry and a walk in closet with built in shelving. The laundry room is also located down stairs and has a utility sink and lots of storage room. The exterior of the property has a very large driveway for ample off street parking as well as on street parking. The back yard is the outdoor entertainers dream. It has a pergola across the entire back side as well as over the built in seating around a propane underground fire pit. This home is only available through Real Property Management Tri-Cities.



