Richland, WA
222 Douglas Av
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

222 Douglas Av

222 Douglass Ave · No Longer Available
Location

222 Douglass Ave, Richland, WA 99352

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
Fully Remodeled and Updated Duplex in Richland - The original B house has had a full blown make over. Upon entry you have a large living room with a large picture window and a bead board wall. The kitchen opens up to the living area and has A TON of cabinets for storage with granite tile counter tops and hard wood floors through out. There is bar seating around the peninsula raised bar and a built in desk area to the right. All kitchen appliances are included! On the main floor you have two bedrooms and the remodeled bath which has a tiled shower with built in storage. The basement is fully finished with the 3rd bedroom (considered master) which is huge with french door entry and a walk in closet with built in shelving. The laundry room is also located down stairs and has a utility sink and lots of storage room. The exterior of the property has a very large driveway for ample off street parking as well as on street parking. The back yard is the outdoor entertainers dream. It has a pergola across the entire back side as well as over the built in seating around a propane underground fire pit. This home is only available through Real Property Management Tri-Cities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Douglas Av have any available units?
222 Douglas Av doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland, WA.
What amenities does 222 Douglas Av have?
Some of 222 Douglas Av's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Douglas Av currently offering any rent specials?
222 Douglas Av isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Douglas Av pet-friendly?
No, 222 Douglas Av is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland.
Does 222 Douglas Av offer parking?
Yes, 222 Douglas Av does offer parking.
Does 222 Douglas Av have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Douglas Av offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Douglas Av have a pool?
No, 222 Douglas Av does not have a pool.
Does 222 Douglas Av have accessible units?
No, 222 Douglas Av does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Douglas Av have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Douglas Av does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Douglas Av have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 222 Douglas Av has units with air conditioning.
